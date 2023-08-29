Who’d Like To Buy A Whole Bunch Of Long-Dated Regional Bank Debt?

Federal banking regulators were not at all amused by the lengths they had to (decided to?) go to ensure that every deposited dollar held by Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank remained safe. And they’re very determined to avoid having to do so again. And so, regardless of the manifold challenges facing mid-sized lenders suffering an existential crisis, they’re gonna throw one more on: Sell enough long-term debt, no matter the cost, to whoever will buy it, as long as “whoever” isn’t another regional lender, at whatever the goddamned cost to make things easier for us when you inevitably do fail.

American banks with at least $100 billion in assets would be subject to the new requirements, which makes them hold a layer of long-term debt to absorb losses in the event of a government seizure, according to a joint notice from the Treasury Department, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp…. Impacted lenders will have to maintain long-term debt levels equal to 3.5% of average total assets or 6% of risk-weighted assets, whichever is higher…. That will further squeeze margins for midsized banks, which are already under pressure because of rising funding costs. The group could see an annual hit to earnings of as much as 3.5%, according to Gosalia. There are five banks in particular that may need to raise a total of roughly $12 billion in fresh debt, according to the analysts: Regions, M&T Bank, Citizens Financial, Northern Trust and Fifth Third Bancorp.

Regional banks face another hit as regulators force them to raise debt levels [CNBC]

