Affirmative Action Bad, Discriminatory Action A-OK

When it comes to admission to an institute of higher learning, it is now legally anathema to take an applicant’s race into consideration. When it comes to provision of financial services, however, banks and others are free to (continue to) do whatever they want.

[U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Baker] said that the law the C.F.P.B. wanted to apply in its new checks for discrimination, passed after the 2008 financial crisis, did not specify discrimination. Therefore, the phenomenon was outside its scope…. “The agency instead must point to clear congressional authorization for the power it claims,” the judge wrote, citing a Supreme Court ruling that last year limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate emissions under the Clean Air Act.

Huh, I wonder if Judge Baker owes his job to the same man to whom the three Supreme Court justices who killed affirmative action owe theirs? Just kidding, of course I don’t have to wonder.

The judge… was appointed by former President Donald J. Trump.

While the banking lobby’s lawsuit probably can’t be said to be part of the conservative culture war assault that brought down affirmative action and promises to bring down much more besides, it certainly calculated correctly that Trumpkin judges would have trouble deciding which they liked less, the CFPB or doing anything to even inadvertently help Black people, and would relish a case where they’d so easily be able to do both. But even they probably couldn’t have hoped for so perfectly muddled a ruling.

State laws offer protections from discrimination, and the C.F.P.B.’s activities would get in the way of those, wrote the judge…. In fact, not every state has its own anti-discrimination laws. Georgia, for instance, does not broadly prohibit private employers from discriminating against employees nor private businesses from discriminating against customers.

Federal Court Says Consumer Watchdog Can’t Check Banks for Discrimination [NYT]

