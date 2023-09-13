Fake Birkenstocks Very Real Threat To IPO

The big initial public offerings of the next couple of weeks look to breath some life into a lifeless Wall Street. But they have their problems. Chip designer Arm, set to debut tomorrow in the year’s biggest IPO to date, has certainly papered over most of them: six-times oversubscribed and with a $100 million commitment from the world’s largest and most important chipmaker, Goldman Sachs (which is running all of the big listings on the immediate calendar) was able to close its order book a day early, and is even mulling a price above the $47-to-$51 range. But some worry that this is a bit of irrational exuberance. Arm’s not nearly as big as its fellow chipmakers in that market cap range, valued at something like 18 times revenue, way ahead of everyone except the year’s hottest stock, Nvidia (which, like TSMC, is also getting in on the Arm IPO).

Those are slightly trifling concerns compared to Instacart, which is set to go public as soon as next week at a price less than one-quarter its valuation two years ago, as revenue from its core grocery-delivery business continues to slow. Marketing-automation platform Klaviyo is set to follow. It’s also likely to fetch a market cap less than its 2021 valuation, albeit not an order of magnitude less. (For what it’s worth, in spite of the investor frenzy and possible above-the-range pricing, Arm’s post-IPO valuation will still be far below the $64 billion implied by SoftBank’s acquisition of the quarter of the company it didn’t own from its own Vision Fund last month, to say nothing of the $70 billion dream of when SoftBank first moved to list the company.

Hippie footwear purveyor Birkenstock is also going public (also in the care of Goldman Sachs), right here in New York in spite of its German origins. And, well, it’s got its own problems, and they’re very different from its fellow market debutants.

Birkenstock has long struggled to protect its intellectual property, as copycats have taken advantage of the brand’s popularity and premium prices to try and undercut the company with cheaper alternatives. In its prospectus, Birkenstock says that some of the competition comes from “private label offerings” from retailers, but there are also “knock-off products” that are stealing its IP and trying to convince people on Facebook and elsewhere on the web that the items are authentic…. Should counterfeit products be successfully sold on e-commerce platforms managed by third parties, our brands and reputation could be damaged.”

