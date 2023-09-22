Skip to main content
Finance Docket: AI Frenzy Drives IPOs, IRS

Finance Docket: AI Frenzy Drives IPOs, IRS

Welcome to the reimagined newsletter featuring exclusive commentary from Dealbreaker and Above the Law.

Welcome to the reimagined newsletter featuring exclusive commentary from Dealbreaker and Above the Law.

In financial industry legal news this week, it’s been (almost) all about artificial intelligence, the frenzy for which has reignited the initial public offering market.

All three of the big recent debutantes are, in their way, AI plays, none more so than chip designer Arm, which raised nearly $5 billion in the biggest stock-market debut since late 2021.

Machine-learning madness hasn’t just revived interest in tech IPOs, which have been on ice for two years, but new listings generally — perhaps, anyway.

Less welcome is the taxman’s investment in AI, with the Internal Revenue Service planning to sic its fancy new computers on partnerships, using them to pick 75 unlucky hedge funds, real-estate partnerships, and law firms, among others, for some unwanted extra scrutiny.

That comes as AI’s brain trust spent a few days in Washington promising to brush their teeth and eat their vegetables, while also trying to mold the coming regulatory crackdown to their liking, even as generative AI arrives on Wall Street and on lawyers’ desks.

Subscribe to Finance Docket to read this week’s full newsletter.

It includes our detailed look at the IPO frenzy, along with our deep dive on the war between AMC Entertainment’s APEs and apes, and of course our coverage of all things AI.

This article is featured in the Finance Docket newsletter, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and DealbreakerSign up now for the latest in litigation, regulation, transactions and trends in the financial services industry.

Related

By D J Shin (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0 or GFDL], via Wikimedia Commons
Artificial Intelligence

AI Update: EU AI Regulation, AI Threatening The Economy, A Safer Way For AI Research

Last week in AI news.

By D J Shin (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0 or GFDL], via Wikimedia Commons
Artificial Intelligence

AI Update: SEC Data Analytics Proposal

Hint: Brokers and advisers don't like it.

cyberbeer
News

Finance Docket: Tesla's CyberBeer, Households' Net Worth, A Bitcoin 'Whale'

Consumer confidence levels remain dismal despite months of glowing economic news.

By D J Shin (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0 or GFDL], via Wikimedia Commons
Artificial Intelligence

Even If You Hate Both AI And Section 230, You Should Be Concerned About The Hawley/Blumenthal Bill To Remove 230 Protections From AI

This bill would be a danger to the internet.

By D J Shin (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0 or GFDL], via Wikimedia Commons
Hedge Funds

‘First’ A.I.-Based High-Yield Quant Hedge Fund Probably Not The First, Allegedly Not Even A Hedge Fund

Another Florida man, another alleged scam.

Crypto-Manicure
Cryptocurrencies

Finance Docket: Crypto’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad, Actually Kind Of Hopeful For The Future Month

It certainly looks grim for crypto. But the Binance deal may, in fact, be the best thing that’s ever happened to it.

By D J Shin (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0 or GFDL], via Wikimedia Commons
Artificial Intelligence

Mapping Progress: How Attorneys Can Prepare To Advise Clients On AI Compliance

With the passage of the EU AI Act and a deluge of passed and pending legislation in the United States, Kassi Burns shares what attorneys can do now so they are better prepared to advise clients on these issues.

taylor swift 3
Artificial Intelligence

Taylor Swift Breaks Open Trump-Harris Race Over AI Regulatory Policy... Because Sure, Why Not?

Obviously, Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris is a law and technology story.