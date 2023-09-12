Skip to main content
Firms Fined For Not Having Correct Targeting Policies In Place When Making Up Performance Numbers

The word “hypothetical” does a lot of heavy lifting, but not, apparently, as much as a piece of internal paper no one in marketing would read or understand.

Look, guys: You can totally just make up performance figures and tout them at the top of your lungs to all and sundry. Really, it’s totally kosher for investment advisers to just pluck a figure out the air, slap it on some marketing documents with a small asterisk and even smaller print reading “hypothetical,” and go on their merry way. All the Securities and Exchange Commission asks is, if you are going to go on and on about precisely the performance you’re hoping to achieve, you’ve got to at least make an effort to ensure that the particular numerical wish your heart makes is “relevant to the likely financial situation and investment objectives of the intended audience of the advertisement,” whatever the hell that means.

Well, whatever the hell that means, nine registered investment advisers couldn’t or wouldn’t, at least under the capacious umbrella of the term, “without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings.”

The charged firms agreed to be censured, cease and desist from violating the charged provisions, comply with undertakings not to advertise hypothetical performance without having the requisite policies and procedures, and pay civil penalties ranging from $50,000 to $175,000…. “Because of their attention-grabbing power, hypothetical performance advertisements may present an elevated risk for prospective investors whose likely financial situation and investment objectives don’t match the advertised investment strategy,” said Gurbir S. Grewal, Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement. “It is therefore crucial that investment advisers implement policies and procedures to ensure their compliance with the rule.”

Or, you know, because of said “attention-grabbing power,” maybe the SEC should change the rule to not allow money managers to just invent things out of whole cloth.

SEC Sweep into Marketing Rule Violations Results in Charges Against Nine Investment Advisers [press release]
US SEC fines 9 investment firms over marketing rule failures [Reuters via Yahoo!]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

