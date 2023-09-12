‘First’ A.I.-Based High-Yield Quant Hedge Fund Probably Not The First, Allegedly Not Even A Hedge Fund

As it will no doubt be in a much more concrete and potentially civilizationally-threatening ways soon, artificial intelligence is everywhere: at the White House and on Capitol Hill; in every hedge fund’s portfolio and in David Tepper’s raciest fantasies; on Gary Gensler’s mind and in an exchange-traded fund advertising on, of all things, the podcast about the origins of public broadcasting in America I was listening to this morning (I’m a lot of fun); in the juiced returns of every company that puts the letters “A” and “I” into a press release in the way companies threw around the word “blockchain” a few years ago.

And as with a space as rife with potential and hope as crypto once was, albeit this time with a little more reality behind it, there is ample opportunity for fraud. And who better (allegedly) to kick things off than a member of the much-ballyhooed hedge-fund exodus to Florida?

The SEC's complaint alleges that, since at least September 2020, Mina Tadrus and Tadrus Capital LLC have solicited and sold investments in Tadrus Capital Fund LP, a purported pooled investment vehicle that targeted members of the Egyptian Coptic Christian community. The defendants allegedly raised more than $5 million from at least 31 investors and falsely told them that their funds would be pooled and invested using algorithmic trading that would guarantee a steady monthly return on investment (ROI). However, the complaint alleges, the defendants did not actually invest the investors' funds. In reality, according to the complaint, the defendants used at least $1.4 million to make purported ROI payments to other investors in Ponzi fashion and otherwise misappropriated at least $380,000.

Now, anyone can promise 30%-plus returns spouting from the end of some mysterious algorithm, as indeed many have. That might arouse suspicions, although in our experience not as often as it should. But was anyone else offering “the world’s first private high-yielding and fixed-income quantitative hedge fund” using “artificial intelligence-based high-frequency trading models”? Probably not, at least to Tadrus’ fellow parishioners at his former Brooklyn church. And that was apparently irresistible. At least until Tadrus (allegedly) ran out of new suckers with whose money he hoped to pay off the old ones.

Tadrus was arrested this morning in Tampa, Florida…. “As alleged, the defendant preyed on the Egyptian-American Coptic Christian community through a scheme built on false promises that his purported artificial intelligence-driven hedge fund would earn them guaranteed annual returns, when in reality he never invested a dime and just used new investor money to pay the guaranteed monthly returns and line his own pockets,” stated United States Attorney [Breon] Peace. “This Office will vigorously prosecute those who, like the defendant, claim to use cutting edge technology but instead are committing old-fashioned fraud against the public to enrich themselves.”

Well, that’ll undoubtedly keep it busy.

