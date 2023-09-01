Holiday Bell: 9.1.23

Unemployment rate unexpectedly rose to 3.8% in August as payrolls increased by 187,000 [CNBC]

That increase in the jobless level came as the labor force participation rate rose to 62.8%, the highest since February 2020, just before the Covid pandemic declaration…. Average hourly earnings increased 0.2% for the month and 4.3% from a year ago. Both were below respective forecasts of 0.3% and 4.4% and another possible sign that inflation pressures are easing.

Saudi Arabia’s Aramco Considers Selling $50 Billion in Shares [WSJ]

After monthslong consultations with advisers, the kingdom has decided to host any new Aramco offering on the Riyadh exchange to avoid legal risks associated with an international listing…. A final decision hasn’t been made on the timing of the deal, but some of the people familiar with the transaction say the kingdom could offer the shares before the end of the year.

Wall Street Moguls Win Important Backer in Their Fight Over Hedge Fund Sale [DealBook]

A coterie of high-profile investors, including Bill Ackman of Pershing Square, Boaz Weinstein of Saba Capital Management and Marc Lasry of Avenue Capital Group, is pushing to buy Sculptor Capital, the successor to the storied hedge fund Och-Ziff — even though the fund has already agreed to sell itself to another investment firm…. The former chief and a major shareholder of Sculptor, Robert Shafir, told a special committee advising Sculptor’s board that he would not support the deal the company struck in July with the real-estate investment firm Rithm Capital.

Hedge fund Millennium makes $320mn bet against Carlos Slim’s América Móvil [FT]

The company’s shares have fallen 18 per cent since May, giving it a market value of roughly $62bn.… Analysts said the size of Millennium’s bet was striking, even for one of the world’s biggest hedge funds.

Robinhood to buy back Bankman-Fried’s stake for $605.7 million from U.S. government [CNBC]

Robinhood had first disclosed its intention to buy back the stake in February and had said the company’s board had authorized it to pursue purchasing most or all of the stock.

Jon Corzine’s Critics Want Him Banned From Futures Trading [Bloomberg]

Three prominent executives in the futures industry are asking the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission to take another close look at Corzine and his young New York-based hedge fund, JDC-JSC. They claim the former New Jersey governor and US senator no longer qualifies for an exemption that allows him and the fund to trade a small amount of futures…. “His continued ability to participate in our markets and our industry represents an indefensible failure of regulation,” Douglas Bry, president of Augur Trading Co., Ernest Jaffarian, CEO of Efficient Capital Management, and Martin Lueck, co-founder of Aspect Capital, wrote in a July 6 letter to the CFTC that was viewed by Bloomberg.

What Will Happen to Bloomberg After Its Founder Steps Away? [DealBook]

[Michael] Bloomberg has said that his 88 percent stake in the company behind Wall Street’s favorite data terminals will pass onto Bloomberg Philanthropies, his charitable giving arm…. Bloomberg Philanthropies is likely to sell Bloomberg L.P. or take the company public at some point after the transfer, according to two people familiar with the matter….

Operating Bloomberg L.P. for the long run could be tricky for the nonprofit.

The Real Story of Musk’s Twitter Takeover [WSJ]

Musk’s anti-woke sentiments were partly triggered by the decision of his oldest child, Xavier, then 16, to transition. “Hey, I’m transgender, and my name is now Jenna,” she texted the wife of Elon’s brother. “Don’t tell my dad.” When Musk found out, he was generally sanguine, but then Jenna became a fervent Marxist and broke off all relations with him. “She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil,” he says…. He blamed it partly on the ideology he felt that Jenna imbibed at Crossroads, the progressive school she attended in Los Angeles….

Musk texted [Twitter Chairman Bret] Taylor his official decision. “After several days of deliberation—this is obviously a matter of serious gravity—I have decided to move forward with taking Twitter private,” he said.

That night, after Grimes returned to their hotel, he unwound by immersing himself in a new video game, “Elden Ring,” which he had downloaded onto his laptop…. “Instead of sleeping,” Grimes said, “he played until 5:30 in the morning.”