Layoffs Watch ’23: Citi Co-Heads

Citigroup has something like a quarter of a million employees, operating across 160 countries to serv some 200 million customers. The country’s third-largest bank is the product of 211 years of mergers and acquisitions, and looks like it: an unruly, sprawling, mistake-prone mess—the proverbial banking camel created by a committee (actually, loads of committees, as it turns out) to build a financial services stallion—that neither its regulators or even its own leaders are able to get even the beginning of a handle on. There’s the financial-crisis-era division of the bank in twain, with one side broadly overseeing institutional business and the other broadly retail (to say nothing of the millstone Fraser used to run, Banamex). There’s the various regional management layers insulating the C-suite from global messiness. There’s the habit of entrusting everything to two people instead of one, and (as noted) a whole galaxy of committees that take up so much executive time that they practically require having too many executives in order to staff them.

No more.

The heads of the five businesses Fraser has made the bank’s focus will all report directly to her.… “We need the leaders of our five businesses at my table, fully engaged in how we operate the firm and in the critical decisions we make every day,” Fraser wrote in a memo to employees Wednesday. “We need a structure with fewer layers and clearer, more direct lines of decision making.” The five businesses for Citigroup are: services (treasury and custody work for big clients); markets; banking (investment banking, corporate and commercial banking); consumer banking; and wealth management…. Fraser said the bank would also eliminate most of Citigroup’s co-head structures—which are numerous—and dozens of committees that sucked up management time.

What all that means is that Citi needs a great deal fewer upper middle-managers.

The bank declined to say how many jobs would be cut in the changes, but the new structure will eliminate roles throughout the bank. Fraser said in her memo that employees will know by the end of November any changes to their roles…. “We have taken hard, consequential, tough decisions here. They are not going to be universally popular within our bank,” she said. “It’s going to make some of our people very uncomfortable. I am absolutely fine with that.”

We guess when empathy doesn’t work—and it hasn’t; Citi’s share price is below where it was when Fraser took over more than two years ago—try the opposite.

