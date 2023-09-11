Opening Bell: 9.11.23
Arm Considers Raising IPO Price Range [Bloomberg]
The SoftBank Group Corp.-owned chip designer’s share sale is about six times subscribed…. Arm is discussing the possibility of raising the price range and it could price the offering at the top of the range [$51] or even above.
Instacart is in free fall as its valuation plunges [CNN]
The grocery delivery company revealed in an updated IPO filing that it’s aiming to price its stock between $26 and $28 per share, valuing Instacart at around $7.4 billion at the midpoint. Taking into account restricted stock, options and warrants, the company would be valued as high as $9.3 billion.
Voters Feel Better About the Economy, but Few Credit Biden, Polls Find [WSJ]
Among independents, the share who view the economy favorably… rose 9 points to 36%.... At the same time, roughly three in five voters polled by the Journal disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy, and 63% of voters don’t like how the president has handled inflation.
Trade Slump Reshuffles World’s Economic Cards in Favor of U.S. [WSJ]
The U.S., the world’s largest economy, is expanding at an annualized rate of nearly 6%, according to an early indicator produced by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. India’s economy grew 7.8% in the three months through June, the fastest pace of growth in a year. By contrast, growth in the more trade-dependent eurozone was barely positive in the most recent quarter, and the bloc’s economy is still languishing below its prepandemic growth path.
Former Alibaba CEO quits cloud unit in surprise move amid landmark restructuring [CNN]
Just three months ago, [Daniel] Zhang, 51, said that a key reason he wanted to step down as company chief was because he needed to focus on the spin-off of its cloud business…. “The company will continue to execute its previously announced plan to spin off Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group under a separate management team to be appointed,” it said in a stock exchange filing.
Germany predicted to be the only major European economy to contract this year as recession lingers [CNBC]
Europe’s largest economy is predicted to post a 0.4% fall in economic activity this year — that’s 0.6 percentage point lower than an estimate made in May, according to the commission, which published new forecasts Monday. The institution also cut its growth expectations for Germany in 2024, from 1.4% to 1.1%.... Top economists have dubbed the traditional economic powerhouse as the “sick man of Europe.”