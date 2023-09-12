Opening Bell: 9.12.23
Instacart to Target Much-Diminished Valuation Range of Under $10 Billion in IPO [WSJ]
The expected valuation, on a fully diluted basis, is a far cry from the roughly $39 billion Instacart garnered in a fundraising round in 2021, the year it started laying the groundwork for a public listing…. Instacart doesn’t plan to raise much money for itself in the offering, people familiar with the matter said. Instead, much of the selling will be by employees and other early stakeholders.
Amateurs Pile Into 24-Hour Options: ‘It’s Just Gambling’ [WSJ]
Shorter-dated options, expiring in five or fewer days, accounted for about half of all options-market activity as of August, according data provider SpotGamma, up from around one-third three years ago. Individual investors made up 27% of all activity in options as of June, up from 23% at the start of 2020…. Between November 2019 and June 2021, such investors notched losses of some $2.1 billion, with the hits concentrated in shorter-dated trades….
U.S. Incomes Fall For Third Straight Year [WSJ]
Americans’ inflation-adjusted median household income fell to $74,580 in 2022, declining 2.3% from the 2021 estimate of $76,330, the Census Bureau said Tuesday. The amount has dropped 4.7% since its peak in 2019…. “Shifting into the present and into the future, the prospects are better for wages to make up for some of the ground lost during the last couple of years,”[Comerica Bank chief economist Bill] Adams said.
PwC to Limit Consulting Services It Offers to U.S. Audit Clients [WSJ]
“We saw a number of stakeholders just demanding more transparency of businesses and those in the business ecosystem,” [U.S. senior partner Tim] Ryan said. “As we see needs changing, we have a desire and a commitment to be more proactive going forward.”
Under PwC’s plan, it would cease providing certain consulting services by 2025 to SEC-registered audit clients such as advising a client on implementing a supply chain or other operational system. PwC also will stop helping audit clients migrate their operational data to the cloud, because these data are increasingly used in financial reporting and could pose a conflict, the firm said.
Smurfit Kappa, WestRock agree deal to create $20 billion packaging giant [Reuters]
WestRock stockholders will get one share in the new company, called Smurfit WestRock, and $5 in cash for each share they hold, which works out to $43.51…. Analysts at JP Morgan and Jeffries said the 36% premium being paid to WestRock's $31.88 Sept. 6 closing price was higher than most Smurfit investors were hoping for. JP Morgan said most investors it had spoken to had assumed a 15%-20% premium.
Tesla tops list of most shorted stocks for third month in August – Hazeltree [Reuters]
Tesla stock rallied over 5% on Monday after a Morgan Stanley note suggested the automaker's Dojo supercomputer could bolster Tesla's market value…. Hazeltree, which tracks 12,000 equities globally, said the second and third most shorted stocks last month were Charter Communications and Apple respectively.