Opening Bell: 9.13.23
Sharply higher gas prices pushed up inflation in August, yet underlying price measures cooled [AP]
In a set of conflicting data released Wednesday, the Labor Department said the consumer price index rose 3.7% in August from a year ago, up from a 3.2% annual pace in July. Yet excluding the volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices rose 4.3%, a step back from 4.7% in July and the smallest increase in nearly two years. That is still far from the Federal Reserve’s 2% target…. Wednesday’s figures also make it more likely the Fed will skip an interest rate hike at its meeting next week.
‘Almost All Loans Are Bad’—Why Banks Aren’t Lending [WSJ]
Banks will still be worried about ensuring the stability of their deposits, both to satisfy investors and regulators. And they will be dealing with rising capital requirements from a set of new Federal Reserve proposals…. Some banks have described themselves as being on a “diet” as they become much more selective about the risky lending and financing that they provide. Speaking at Barclays’ banking analyst conference this week, there was a common message: Attractively priced loans will be for the best customers.
Schonfeld Halves Fee to Lure Hedge Fund Clients into New Lock-in [Bloomberg]
The firm is trying to woo Schonfeld Fundamental Equity Fund clients to an investor level gate, which will allow them to take out only 25% of invested capital every quarter once their one-year lock-in period expires…. The first option bars investors from withdrawing until the end of next year, with a performance fee of 7.5% under the new system instead of the usual 15%.... The second one waives the lock-in if clients opt in before the effective date, but for a 10% fee. The discount doesn’t carry forward.
Private Equity Recruits Data-Science Talent as Industry Tackles Machine Learning [WSJ]
“If you are a person who knows data science and dealspeak, you are a special person, and your market value has increased,” said Joseph Healey, private markets practice leader at executive recruiter Korn Ferry.
Twitter chaos after Elon Musk takeover may have violated privacy order, DoJ alleges [Guardian]
Twitter’s former director of security engineering, Andrew Sayler, testified that he had “ongoing questions about Elon’s commitment to the overall security and privacy of the organisation” because he thought “the manner in which Elon was requesting us to grant access to third parties that had not undergone our regular vetting process … [had] some degree of disregard for the overall sensitivity and security at that level of access”.
Sam Bankman-Fried loses bid for pretrial jail release [Reuters]
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said in a written ruling that Bankman-Fried had not specified which pieces of evidence he had been unable to access. He also said Bankman-Fried had not asked for a trial delay, despite Kaplan's offer to consider such a request.