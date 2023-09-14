Opening Bell: 9.14.23

Skip to main content
An IPO! An IPO!; ECB sets a record; sickly Tiger cubs; $110 million not enough for one CEO; and more!

Arm prices IPO at $51 per share, valuing company at over $54 billion [CNBC]
The offering is at the top of Arm’s expected price range of $47 to $51…. Arm is riding the wave of excitement around artificial intelligence as it aims to crack open the tech IPO market after a nearly two-year pause. It’s set to be the biggest technology offering of the year.

The European Central Bank takes rates to a record high and signals the end of hikes [CNN]
The central bank has now raised its main interest rate at 10 consecutive meetings, taking it to the highest level since the launch of the euro currency in 1999…. High inflation and the interest rate hikes needed to curb it are also likely to weigh on growth in coming months, according to the European Commission. On Monday, the EU’s executive arm downgraded its economic forecasts for this year and next, citing those two factors. It now expects the EU economy to grow 0.8% in 2023.

Private funds prepare to spend billions on compliance after SEC rule [FT]
“This is something keeping general counsels up at night. Private funds’ legal teams are very thinly staffed,” said Allison Rosner of recruiters Major, Lindsey and Africa. She said she had heard from several general counsels: “I need a clone or a mini-me.”

Most Descendants of Tiger Management Are Far From Recovering Their High Water Marks [II]
Most of the major Tiger-related hedge funds in August continued to tack on another point or two to their long-short performance.

$20 Million Fund Gives Investors a Taste of Soaring Market for Rare Whiskies and Fine Wines [Penta]
Over the last several years, the value of both rare whiskies and fine wines has soared, but their skyward trajectory has softened in the last year. The Cult Wines Global Index—based on data from the website Wine-Searcher—is down nearly 3.9% for the year through Aug. 31, compared with a gain of 37.68% for the five-year period through the end of August.

CEO With $110 Million Pay Package Is Suddenly Out [WSJ]
His departure, disclosed in a securities filing on Monday, could mean [CS Disco co-founder and former CEO Kiwi] Camara loses the stock options that made up nearly all of the pay package…. CS Disco shares fell nearly 20% Tuesday following the disclosure.

