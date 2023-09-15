Opening Bell: 9.15.23

Instacart Set to Raise IPO Price Target After Successful Arm Debut [WSJ]

The grocery-delivery company now is expected to sell shares for $28 to $30 apiece…. At the high end of the new range, Instacart would be valued at nearly $10 billion on a fully diluted basis…. The latest valuation range is still a large step down from the $39 billion it commanded in a fundraising round in 2021, before investor interest in startups took a big hit.

Arm Already Looks Stretched [WSJ]

A doubling of market value over seven years might look reasonable at first glance…. But… the company reportedly told prospective investors during its IPO roadshow meetings that it expects revenue to grow 11% in the current fiscal year ending in March and in the mid-20% range the following year. That implies total revenue reaching about $3.7 billion in fiscal 2025. The stock’s closing price Thursday represents a multiple of nearly 18 times that projection based on Arm’s current diluted share count.

That is generous, to say the least.

Citigroup’s Europe Boss Departs Amid CEO Fraser’s Sweeping Overhaul [Bloomberg]

Citigroup employees are bracing for a wave of job cuts…. [Kristine] Braden, 49, joined Citigroup in the 1990s and held various roles in Asia and Europe before becoming chief of staff to Fraser’s predecessor, Michael Corbat in 2018. Then she became the head of the Europe cluster in early 2020….

‘One of the Most Hated People in the World’: Sam Bankman-Fried’s 250 Pages of Justifications [NYT]

“I’m broke and wearing an ankle monitor and one of the most hated people in the world,” he wrote. “There will probably never be anything I can do to make my lifetime impact net positive….”

After Mr. Bankman-Fried was arrested, charged with fraud over FTX’s collapse and placed in home detention in December, he wrote hundreds of pages of sometimes rambling self-justifications, ranging from childhood memories to mathematical calculations.

Ex-Celsius crypto lender exec Cohen-Pavon pleads guilty, will cooperate with US probe [Reuters]

Cohen-Pavon, Celsius' former chief revenue officer, admitted to four charges, including manipulating the price of the exchange's crypto token Cel…. The defendant and [founder Alex] Mashinsky had each been charged in July with market manipulation and wire fraud for artificially inflating Cel's value and cashing out their personal holdings prior to Celsius' July 2022 collapse.

Former Wells Fargo Executive Might Face Prison Time in Fake Accounts Scandal [WSJ]

[Carrie] Tolstedt’s lawyers have asked for three years probation, while Justice Department lawyers have asked that she serve one year…. She pleaded guilty in March to the charge that she stood in the way of the OCC’s investigation into sales practices when she contributed to a memo on the topic in May 2015.