Opening Bell: 9.18.23

Why a Soft Landing Could Prove Elusive [WSJ]

The goal faces four threats: the Fed holds rates too high for too long, economic growth accelerates, energy prices rise or a financial crisis erupts…. Once the economy is operating with little or no slack, anything that boosts demand could stoke inflation. Meanwhile, anything that lowers demand could send the unemployment rate rising, a process that is hard to stop once it starts, said [BCA Research chief global strategist Peter] Berezin. He expects a recession in the second half of next year.

Klaviyo raises IPO price range, aiming for $9 billion valuation [CNBC]

The marketing automation company estimated in the filing that its IPO price will fall between $27 and $29, up from the $25 to $27 range it previously estimated.

Instacart IPO Is an Expensive Lesson for Venture Firms [WSJ]

The grocery-delivery firm is targeting a valuation of as much as $10 billion—sharply lower than the $39 billion valuation it reached at the peak of the startup funding frenzy two years ago. Many of the investors who poured almost $1 billion into Instacart’s last three funding rounds will be underwater on those shares…. Investors who bought in 2015, when Instacart raised its third funding round, or later would have made more by investing in the Nasdaq Composite Index over the same period.

Calpers Is Losing Its Investment Chief—Again [WSJ]

[Nicole] Musicco is the latest in a string of top officials to leave Calpers, which for years has dealt with significant turnover. The fund went through six investment chiefs in two decades before Musicco took the job in March 2022…. The team in charge of Calpers’ private-equity holdings, the retirement system’s highest-returning asset class and a linchpin in its plan to close its funding gap, has also dealt with turnover. The program got a new leader in October after the previous head left after three years. Before that, the office had gone more than two years without a permanent chief.

Morgan Stanley kicks off generative AI era on Wall Street with assistant for financial advisors [CNBC]

“Financial advisors will always be the center of Morgan Stanley wealth management’s universe,” Morgan Stanley co-President Andy Saperstein said in the memo. “We also believe that generative AI will revolutionize client interactions, bring new efficiencies to advisor practices, and ultimately help free up time to do what you do best: serve your clients.”

Morgan Stanley, a top investment bank and wealth management juggernaut, made waves in March when it announced that it had been working on an assistant based on OpenAI’s GPT-4.

You Might Be Paying Too Much for That Index Fund [WSJ]

The arrival of a 0.02% fund fee—about as close to zero as many in the market expect major funds to get—is the culmination of a decadeslong fee war among asset managers…. An individual investor can now build a fully balanced portfolio using ETFs without paying more than 0.05% in total fees, said Susan Thompson, head of SPDR Americas distribution at State Street, compared with around a 1% average fee 20 years ago….

“I think we’re getting pretty close to the end. If someone goes to zero, then they’re doing it as a loss leader,” Thompson said.