Opening Bell: 9.19.23

Fill your CART with Insta; a family affair; oil too expensive to pour on inflationary waters; Block Head becomes Square Head; and more!

Instacart prices IPO at $30 a share, valuing grocery-delivery company at about $10 billion [CNBC]
[Instacart is] the first notable venture-backed tech company to hit the U.S. public market since December 2021…. The stock is set to debut on the Nasdaq Stock Market on Tuesday under ticker symbol “CART….”
In early 2021, at the height of the Covid pandemic, Instacart raised money at a $39 billion valuation, or $125 a share, from prominent venture firms like Sequoia Capital and Andreessen Horowitz, along with big asset managers Fidelity and T. Rowe Price.

FTX sues Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents over millions in ‘misappropriated’ funds [CNN]
Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried, both tenured Stanford law professors, either knew “or ignored bright red flags” that indicated their son and his business partners were “orchestrating a vast fraudulent scheme,” according to the lawsuit…. The lawsuit against Bankman and Fried, filed late Monday, claims that Bankman and Fried discussed with their son transferring a $10 million cash gift and a $16.4 million luxury property in the Bahamas even as the company was on the verge of insolvency.

Wall Street’s Fed Watchers Brace for ‘Higher-for-Longer’ [DealBook]
With Brent crude hitting a 10-month high of more than $95 a barrel on Tuesday morning, however, fears on inflation still loom large. Investors on both sides of the Atlantic dumped bonds on Monday, with yields on a 10-year inflation-adjusted Treasury note hitting a 14-year high on fears that the Fed would stay hawkish on interest rates…. Wall Street sees the Fed cutting rates next year as inflation gradually recedes. But economists believe the prime lending rate will remain close to 5 percent at the end of next year.

Square CEO Alyssa Henry is stepping down, and Jack Dorsey will take over for now [CNN]
Dorsey, whose current title is Block Head and Chairperson, will take on an additional role of “Square Head,” the filing added.

Elon Musk says users will soon have to pay for X in effort to stop bots [N.Y. Post]
The world’s richest man revealed the plan late Monday during a livestreamed chat with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he was asked how he plans to deal with the large armies of bots that amplify hate speech…. “Basically he’s saying, ‘If I had to pay too much for Twitter you do too,’” journalist Kara Swisher tweeted upon hearing the news.

Billionaire Ken Griffin, former DeSantis donor, on sidelines for GOP presidential primary [CNBC]
“I don’t know his strategy,” Griffin said, referring to DeSantis’ 2024 campaign. “It’s not clear to me what voter base he is intending to appeal to….”
“The ongoing battle with Disney, I think, is pointless,” said Griffin. “It doesn’t reflect well on the ethos of Florida.”

