Opening Bell: 9.22.23

Hard-right Republicans push closer to a disruptive federal shutdown [AP]

The White House will tell federal agencies on Friday to prepare for a shutdown…. The open revolt was further evidence that McCarthy’s strategy of repeatedly giving in to the conservatives is seemingly only emboldening them, allowing them to run roughshod over their own House majority.

Higher-for-Longer Interest Rates Threaten Fintech [WSJ]

High rates are a threat to fintechs for two main reasons. The rate increases are meant to slow down the economy, which is putting pressure on consumers—especially those at the margins who are often more likely to seek out a fintech lender instead of a bank. What’s more, the companies’ own borrowing costs are rising as broader rates increase, squeezing their margins and threatening to put smaller players out of business.

Potential Bids for U.S. Steel Keep Getting Weirder [Barron’s]

U.S. Steel is much larger than Stelco. The Canadian steel maker shipped about 2.6 million tons of steel in 2022, while U.S. Steel shipped about 15 million. Stelco’s enterprise value, including stock and debt, is about $1 billion. U.S. Steel’s is about $9 billion…. The possible bid is surprising in another way, too. Stelco was actually once owned by U.S. Steel. The American firm bought it 2007 after Stelco filed for bankruptcy protection. Stelco filed for bankruptcy again in 2014….

Top New York State Crypto Regulator to Depart [WSJ]

Peter Marton, who joined the New York financial regulator in late 2021 as the deputy superintendent of virtual currency, will depart at the end of the month. Marton will move to the private sector to work at an entity not regulated by the NYDFS…. Marton’s departure from the agency comes as the New York regulator continues to expand its influence in regulating crypto.

CFTC Rejects Bid to Launch Political Election-Betting Market [WSJ]

Critics of Kalshi’s plan have worried that giving citizens a financial incentive to cast their votes for certain candidates would fundamentally warp elections, and they feared the markets could be manipulated by political insiders.

CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam said Friday the contracts Kalshi sought to list would have turned the agency into an “election cop,” given its duty to police fraud in manipulation in markets subject to its oversight.

David McCormick Says He Lives in Pennsylvania. Flight Records Appear to Tell a Different Story [Vanity Fair]

On Monday morning, one of those planes flew from Bridgeport, Connecticut, to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where McCormick visited the state capitol…. After a few hours of glad-handing, the same plane took off from Harrisburg back to Bridgeport. Per Flightradar24 data provided to Vanity Fair, on August 9, another plane operated by PlaneSense flew from Bridgeport to Allegheny County, where McCormick attended a local Republican function the following day. Three days later, another PlaneSense plane flew from Allegheny County to Bridgeport….