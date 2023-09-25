Opening Bell: 9.25.23

McCarthy confronts key decisions as Congress hurtles toward government shutdown [CNN]

The last-minute scramble could have been avoided if the House and Senate stuck to an agreement in the debt ceiling reached in May between Republicans and the White House that set top-line spending numbers across the federal government. But House Republicans marked their bills up at far lower levels after a rebellion from conservatives…. A handful of House Republicans from swing districts are also looking at a potential long-shot procedural option, known as a discharge petition, that would go over McCarthy’s head to bring a bipartisan funding bill to the floor. But it’s a time-consuming maneuver and at this point couldn’t avert a shutdown – it could merely help get lawmakers out of one.

On Day 146, Screenwriters Reach Deal With Studios to End Their Strike [NYT]

Conspicuously not doing a victory lap was the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which bargains on behalf of studios. “The W.G.A. and A.M.P.T.P. have reached a tentative agreement” was its only comment…. This month, Warner Bros. Discovery said that the dual strikes would reduce its adjusted earnings for the year by $300 million to $500 million. The stock prices for Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global have taken a hit. Analysts have estimated that studios will forgo as much as $1.6 billion in global ticket sales for movies that were initially scheduled for release this fall but pushed to next year because of the actors’ strike.

Hellman & Friedman, Starboard score big wins in Splunk's $28 bln sale [Reuters via Yahoo!]

Hellman & Friedman spent $1.38 billion to acquire a 7.5% stake in Splunk according to a statement in March 2022. That translates as $116 per share and yields 35% return based Thursday's deal price of $157 per share…. Starboard… paid somewhere in the mid-$80s per share for its stake, according to people familiar with the matter, representing a close to 85% return.

Some Schwab Customers Say They Want Their TD Ameritrade App Back [WSJ]

“It’s just amazing how bad it is, the new app,” said Scott Hendison, 62, a Portland, Ore., resident who owns an internet marketing firm and had a retirement account with TD Ameritrade.

Italy waters down bank windfall tax [FT]

The latest amendments state that lenders will be able to opt out of the tax if they allocate 2.5 times the amount that would have been owed under the tax to strengthening their core tier one capital reserves. The amendment also caps the tax at 0.26 per cent of banks’ risk weighted assets instead of 0.1 per cent of total assets.

Crispin Odey Faces Lawsuit Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]

Two former employees have submitted a civil claim against Odey Asset Management and the 64-year-old former executive, according to Jill Greenfield, a lawyer at Fieldfisher who is overseeing the claim….. Odey Asset Management was plunged into turmoil in recent months after the Financial Times published multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault by Odey. Numerous banks have cut ties with his firm and investors have raced for the exits, forcing the company to shut funds and suspend several others.