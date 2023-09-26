Opening Bell: 9.26.23

Hedge Funds Cut Stock Leverage at Fastest Pace Since 2020 Crash [Bloomberg]

Fast money investors increased their bearish wagers to drive down their net leverage — a gauge of risk appetite that measures long versus short positions — by 4.2 percentage points to 50.1%.... At the same time, short selling rose at hedge funds tracked by JPMorgan Chase & Co., while Morgan Stanley’s clients cut their net leverage at a pace not seen since last October.

Oil Near $90 as Scarce Supplies Vie With Buying Exhaustion [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]

Macro headwinds are capping gains. The dollar has surged to an eight-month high, diminishing the appeal of commodities priced in the currency, and rate-hike expectations are fueling risk-off sentiment across markets…. Traders are looking to China now for signs of surging demand as the world’s top oil importer gears up for the Golden Week holiday from Friday.

Home prices set record in July [Yahoo!]

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index in July increased 0.6% month over month and 1% over the last 12 months, on a seasonally adjusted basis…. "This recovery in home prices is broadly based," [S&P Dow Jones Indices managing director Craig] Lazzara said. "As was the case last month,10 of the 20 cities in our sample have reached all-time high levels. In July, prices rose in all 20 cities after seasonal adjustment (and in 19 of them before adjustment)."

Fixing China’s property sector could take years — if not a decade, says economist [CNBC]

“The Chinese urbanization process, which has been progressing very fast in the past 10 years, is coming to a halt,” [Grow Investment chief economist Hao] Hong added…. “There is now an oversupply of real estate... 1.4 billion people may not be able to live in them,” said He Keng, a former deputy head of China’s statistics bureau.

Biden will join the UAW strike picket line. Historians can’t recall any president doing that [AP]

Biden will be arriving one day before former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, goes to Detroit to hold his own event in an attempt to woo auto workers even though union leaders say he’s no ally…. Presidents historically “avoided direct participation in strikes. They saw themselves more as mediators. They did not see it as their place to directly intervene in a strike or in labor action.”

Senior Nomura Banker Charles Wang Zhonghe Can Move Freely in China. He Just Can’t Leave. [WSJ]

Charles Wang Zhonghe, the Hong Kong-based chairman of China investment banking at the Japanese firm, recently informed his employer that he can’t return to the Asian financial hub or go overseas, the people said. He is cooperating with an investigation by Chinese authorities, they added…. “China says they’re open for business, but it doesn’t feel like it for the employees of Astellas, Bain & Company, Mintz, Capvision, and now Nomura,” read a message from [U.S. ambassador to Japan Rahm] Emanuel’s official X account.