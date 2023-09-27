Opening Bell: 9.27.23
The World’s Biggest Crypto Firm Is Melting Down [WSJ]
Over the past three months, more than a dozen senior executives have left, and the exchange has laid off at least 1,500 employees this year to cut costs and prepare for a decline in business…. Binance now handles about half of all trades where cryptocurrencies are directly bought and sold, down from about 70% at the start of the year….
One institutional trader told The Wall Street Journal that his company has conducted fire drills to withdraw its assets from Binance quickly in the event of a meltdown.
Senate unveils stopgap bill in bid to avert shutdown, setting up showdown with the House [CNN]
McCarthy told his leadership team Tuesday night that he plans to amend the Senate’s stopgap spending bill to include a House GOP border security package, according to multiple sources familiar, teeing up a massive confrontation with the Senate over immigration on the eve of the shutdown deadline…. The Senate took an initial step to advance its bipartisan stopgap bill on Tuesday with a procedural vote of 77 to 19.
Private Equity-Owned Healthcare Companies to Join in $3 Billion Merger [WSJ]
New Mountain-backed HealthComp, a health-plan administrator, and Marlin-backed Virgin Pulse, which operates a digital-wellness platform, plan to combine through a $3 billion transaction…. Morgan Health, JPMorgan Chase’s healthcare investment arm, and Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative-asset manager with more than $1 trillion in assets, will also take minority stakes, while Blackstone’s credit arm will provide debt financing for the transaction, the people said.
Evergrande chairman under police watch; liquidation risk mounts [Reuters]
Hui Ka Yan, who founded Evergrande in 1996 in the southern city of Guangzhou, was taken away by police earlier this month and is being monitored at a designated location…. The company is "very likely to fail on debt restructuring, and with negative equity, Evergrande may go into bankruptcy, which includes bankruptcy reorganisation and bankruptcy liquidation," UOB Kay Hian wrote in a note on Wednesday.
Sam Bankman-Fried spent house arrest at a desk cluttered with items including cinnamon gum, a mini fan, and a bottle of Adderall [BI via Yahoo!]
Bankman-Fried told The New Yorker for a recent profile that he spent his days engaged in "case prep" because "there's not a lot else that I can be doing…."
Bankman-Fried's attorney, Mark Cohen, wrote a note to Judge Kaplan last month asking him to grant Bankman-Fried "uninterrupted access" to Adderall, noting that "for the past three years, Mr. Bankman-Fried has been prescribed Adderall 10mg tablets, 3-4x/day for the treatment of ADHD," CNBC reported. The judge granted the request.
They Quit Their Jobs. Their Ex-Employers Sued Them for Training Costs. [NYT]
Ashley Tremain, an employment lawyer in Texas, said she noticed the practice take off about five or six years ago, and she now hears from workers about T.R.A.s a few times a month…. Regulators have begun to take action on the legality of T.R.A.s. In the last year, the Biden administration has moved to limit the agreements. The Federal Trade Commission has proposed a rule that would ban most noncompete clauses, including many T.R.A.s.