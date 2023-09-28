Opening Bell: 9.28.23
HSBC to acquire Citigroup China consumer wealth business [Reuters]
The acquisition adds to a list of moves by HSBC to expand in China, one of its key markets as Europe's largest lender vows to exit less profitable geographies to focus on its key revenue generator, Asia…. Citi said in December it was looking to sell some of its portfolios as it wound down its China retail banking business, part of a strategy to withdraw from consumer franchises in 14 markets in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Mexico.
UPS to Acquire MNX in Bid to Bolster Healthcare Business [WSJ]
The package-delivery giant said Thursday that Long Beach, Calif.-based MNX, a time-critical logistics provider with 21 locations around the world, will help it better serve customers in healthcare and related industries that rely on “time-sensitive, often life-impacting logistics solutions….” The business joins a burgeoning healthcare logistics operation that UPS carved out as a separate operating unit, UPS Healthcare, in 2020, at the onset of the global pandemic. UPS, along with rival FedEx, was a major carrier of the first Covid vaccines that were released in 2021, an operation that focused attention on the refrigeration and other specialized handling needs of pharmaceuticals and medical devices.
U.S., China Talks Gain Momentum, Paving Way for Xi-Biden Summit [WSJ]
The latest developments push forward the momentum both governments have been trying to create after months of across-the-board tensions and suggest an increased likelihood that Xi will attend a summit of Asia-Pacific leaders to be held in San Francisco in November. Beyond that gathering, Beijing is seeking a separate high-profile summit with Biden, something both governments see as a potential boost to the months of tentative efforts to stabilize ties.
Companies Find a Fundraising Sweet Spot With Convertible Bonds [WSJ]
Asian companies, many of them Chinese, have raised $26.7 billion through convertible-bond sales this year, with 42% of the issuance taking place in the third quarter, according to Dealogic. The total includes local currency issuance.
Convertible bonds of U.S.-listed companies raised $40.32 billion this year, exceeding the total amount in 2022 but far below the $93 billion raised in all of 2021.
Billionaire Ryan Cohen takes over as CEO at GameStop, adding to chairman role [AP via Yahoo!]
In June, the Grapevine, Texas-based company fired CEO Matthew Furlong, the former Amazon executive who was brought in two years ago to turn the struggling video game retailer around.
X’s Linda Yaccarino Laughed Down After Asking ‘Who Wouldn’t Want to See Elon Musk Sitting by Their Side’ at Conference [The Wrap via Yahoo!]
“There may be a few show of hands to get the cute chuckles, but I would say the percentages in this room are about 99%,” she maintained in her continued defense of the contentious tech mogul.