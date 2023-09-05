Opening Bell: 9.5.23

SoftBank's Arm aims for over $52 billion valuation in biggest US IPO of the year [Reuters via Yahoo!]

SoftBank is offering 95.5 million American depository shares of the United Kingdom-based company for $47 to $51 apiece and is looking to raise up to $4.87 billion at the top of the range, Arm said in a regulatory filing.

The valuation that Arm is chasing now represents a climb-down from the $64 billion valuation at which SoftBank last month acquired the 25% stake it did not already own in the company from its $100 billion Vision Fund.

Labor Is a Terrible Guide to Inflation, but Nobody Wants to Admit It [WSJ]

Looking at 17 rich nations, the big drop in inflation happened earlier, when unemployment in half of them was falling or unchanged. In fact, declining inflation shows no correlation with rising unemployment across countries, neither before inflation peaked nor after. Western labor markets were as tight before the pandemic, when inflation was dormant, as in 2021, when it took off.

Markets Remain Anxious, Despite Falling Odds of a Recession [DealBook]

For the third time in three months, economists at Goldman Sachs have lowered the odds of a recession and now put the risk of a downturn in the United States at 15 percent…. Goldman is far more bullish than others…. A Bloomberg survey of economists puts the likelihood of a U.S. recession in the next 12 months at 60 percent.

Ken Griffin calls the top [FT]

“The stories of markets are always stories of cycles and strategies that come and go in terms of popularity. Clearly right now the multi-strategy managers are very much in vogue. When you’re most popular is probably when you’re reaching the top of the cycle.”

How big banks won the banking crisis [CNN]

The class of the G-SIB banks, especially JPMorgan Chase, is expected to be an unofficial arm for the purpose of financial stability in the United States. And that has been the case for 100 years. We talk all day long about the Federal Reserve and the dual mandate, unemployment and inflation. But no one talks about the unwritten mandate, financial stability. JPMorgan is a premier institution of the American banking system with a role of assisting for financial stability and that hasn’t changed.

Elon Musk blames the ADL for 60% ad sales decline at X, threatens to sue [CNN]

Musk also claimed that since he took over the platform in October 2022, the ADL “has been trying to kill this platform by falsely accusing it & me of being anti-Semitic….” The organization noted it recently met with X leadership, including CEO Linda Yaccarino, who Musk hired to help revive ad revenue. Yaccarino thanked ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt following the meeting last week, saying in a post on X, “A strong and productive partnership is built on good intentions and candor.”