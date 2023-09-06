Skip to main content
Opening Bell: 9.6.23

Where Elon goes when he’s hard up; AMC does what it says it would do, its shareholders do what they said they would do; Binance losing execs faster than it’s gaining lawsuits; and more!

Elon Musk Borrowed $1 Billion From SpaceX in Same Month of Twitter Acquisition [WSJ]
He paid the loan back shortly after he borrowed the money, returning $1 billion with interest to SpaceX in November…. The borrowing last year occurred as SpaceX made big investments in its Starship rocket program and in Starlink, a satellite-internet business. The company has raised large sums from investors to help pay for both, and Musk has urged employees to mind their spending.

Hedge Funds Say It’s Too Risky to Short Dollar on US Rates Hazard [Bloomberg]
“The higher-for-longer Fed funds rate theme will dominate and markets will start pricing in rate cuts in 2024 a number of times, we believe, unsuccessfully….” There are other factors that may keep driving the dollar higher: the weakening momentum in China’s economy is likely to spur demand for havens while other major currencies such as the euro are expected to remain under pressure due to subdued growth.

AMC shares slide 20% after theater chain announces plan to sell additional stock [CNBC]
AMC was widely expected to sell additional shares after the successful conversion of the preferred APE shares into AMC common stock in August…. The U.S. movie business remains below pre-pandemic levels, and the ongoing strikes in Hollywood have clouded the release slate for the rest of 2023 and 2024.

Enbridge Bets Big on US Gas With $9.4 Billion Dominion Deal [Bloomberg vi Yahoo!]
The acquisition of the East Ohio Gas Co., Questar Gas Co. and Public Service Co. of North Carolina will double the Calgary-based company’s gas utility business…. The deal is a massive bet that gas will remain a transition fuel for the foreseeable future even as much of the world tries to phase out fossil fuels to fight climate change.

Everyone Is Bearish on China—Except Bond Investors [WSJ]
The spreads on dollar bonds issued by many Chinese companies have remained relatively stable. That suggests investors don’t think the slowdown in China’s economy will get so bad that these companies can no longer pay back their debt…. Beijing has made clear in the past that it isn’t afraid to let companies miss their debt payments. Dozens of Chinese developers have defaulted on their bonds as a result of a yearslong slowdown in the property sector….

Binance Executive Departures Gather Pace With Kostarev, Smerkis Leaving [Bloomberg]
Helen Hai, who most recently ran Binance’s global fiat business, has also left…. The three departures add to a spate of top executives who decamped in the past three months, including global head of product Mayur Kamat and Leon Foong, who ran Binance’s business in Asia-Pacific. The turnover adds to challenges facing Zhao, who along with his company is the target of lawsuits from the US Securities And Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

