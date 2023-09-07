Opening Bell: 9.7.23
Paper Companies Near Big Merger Deal [WSJ]
Smurfit Kappa said the discussions involve the creation of a new company—Smurfit WestRock—in a combination with a WestRock subsidiary. WestRock shareholders would receive shares in the combined group, Smurfit Kappa said…. The deal could be the first big post-Labor-Day transaction following a lull for most of 2023. Overall deal activity in the U.S. is down 30% so far this year, according to Dealogic.
Wall Street Fights Over Tab for Massive Stock-Trade Database [Bloomberg]
The system, known as the Consolidated Audit Trail, or CAT, is designed to track billions of daily equities and options trades a day. It’s intended to help the SEC catch manipulators and diagnose the causes of market turmoil…. Brokers are already doing much of the required trade reporting but haven’t been paying the fees needed to launch the database. Exchanges have been footing the bill for the audit-trail system so far.
Summer is fading. But performance in August was hot at hedge funds including Citadel, D.E. Shaw, Millennium, and Sculptor [BI]
Sculptor Capital, the lone publicly traded firm on this list, has made headlines this summer over dueling bids to take the $34 billion in assets fund private. Meanwhile, its $8 billion multi-strategy fund has quietly put up impressive results, gaining 2.8% in August and 12.6% for the year, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Griffin's Citadel, which manages $62 billion, continues its performance hot streak, returning another 2% last month in its flagship Wellington Fund, according to people familiar with the figures.
Millennium gained 1.9%, and D.E. Shaw was up 1.3% through late August.
Haidar’s Hedge Fund Losses Worsen to 48% After Decline in August [Bloomberg]
Said Haidar’s macro hedge fund suffered a further 15.7% slump in August, extending the worst-ever phase of trading losses since it started more than two decades ago…. It’s not clear what led to the losses in August but the fund’s biggest risk was in the fixed income market coming into the month….
Bankman-Fried loses bid to get out of jail, appeals court will hear case [Reuters]
Bankman-Fried's lawyers said the arrangement to give him several hours a day to review evidence on a laptop at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn has proven inadequate. They said he lost more than four hours on Friday when he had to return to his cell for a prisoner count, and lost more time over the weekend.
Bill Daley to leave Wells Fargo [Axios]
"We've made real progress in improving Wells Fargo's standing in the public eye. I see it in the data, and I hear it in the conversations I have both internally and externally, across different parts of the country, and across party lines…." Daley told me he's confident enough in the bank's future that he jokingly told his wife, Bernie Keller: "If anything happens to me, just don't sell the stock."