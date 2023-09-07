Two Great Tastes That Taste Great Together

As of Oct. 1, two prominent securities law firms will become one: Sichenzia Ross Ference and Carmel, Milazzo & Feil will become Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel. The move is a full circle moment, as Ross Carmel and Chris Milazzo were previously partners at Sichenzia Ross Ference. The combined firm will have 60 attorneys and offices in New York City, Long Island, California and Florida.

Gregory Sichenzia touted the expanded geographical footprint the merger will provide for the new firm, saying, “We are excited for these two firms to come together and establish one prominent, deeply experienced securities and litigation practice. The strength of SRFC is its team that now grows, especially in key parts of the country, providing added depth of knowledge and overall support for our diverse roster of clients.”

Ross Carmel, who will be Co-Chair of the Corporate Securities Department with Gregory Sichenzia, echoed the sentiments of his co-chair:

“Our collective mission is to redefine the possibilities of public offerings and deliver unparalleled expertise to clients across the United States. Our steadfast dedication to excellence and innovation cements our position as a dominant force in the legal landscape, consistently achieving remarkable results on both the issuer and underwriter fronts, as well as for our commercial litigation clients.”

Congratulation to the new and improved firm!

