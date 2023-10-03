Elon Musk Doesn’t Understand English Very Well, Thinks Nazis Are OK Guys, Or Both

Elon Musk once managed to escape a defamation lawsuit by successfully arguing he didn’t know what the word “pedo” meant. Now, perhaps, he’ll have to try to convince a judge and jury that he also doesn’t know what the word “plan” means, and that he is every bit the idiot savant depicted in Walter Isaacson’s new biography of him.

It seems that, as is his wont, Elon Musk was perusing the platform formerly known as Twitter in the middle of a June night. And, because it is apparently also his wont to have a feed filled with right-wing shitposters, he came across an image of an unmasked neo-Nazi that one such right-wing shitposter said, based on a quick perusal of a Jewish college student’s profile on a fraternity page and his social media accounts, that said Jewish college fratboy was the unmasked neo-Nazi. Except that he wasn’t really a neo-Nazi: He was a government agent implanted into a neo-Nazi group, whose job it was to do things to make the neo-Nazi group look bad, as if neo-Nazi groups need government help to do so. This conclusion was based on the aforementioned frat’s social media page, which said that the Jewish college student “plans to work for the government” after graduation.

“Plans to work for the government.” Not works for the government. No actual indication of a government job; or whether that government work was going to be for the FBI or for, you know, his local city council; or explanation why an aspiring undercover spook would reveal that fact on a public social media post. Just plans.

Well, that was enough evidence for the loudest, richest man-child in the world to ruin another life.

Within a matter of hours, that “gutter sludge” had made its way to Musk, who responded to the post with “very odd….” Another response from Musk: “Always remove their masks….”

The next day the college student, undoubtedly already drowning in death threats and the like well known to, say, Twitter’s former trust and safety chief Yoel Roth and anyone else who Musk chooses to sic his millions of sociopathic sycophants on, quickly proved that he wasn’t anywhere near the Oregon Pride event where the actual neo-Nazi was unmasked with receipts showing he was in California at the time. No matter. The next day, Musk doubled down after an Alex Jones-adjacent conspiracist blog decided to amplify things.

“Looks like one is a college student (who wants to join the govt) and another is maybe an Antifa member, but nonetheless a probable false flag situation,” Musk wrote that morning. He then tagged Community Notes, a section of the website dedicated to correcting misinformation.

The conspiracist blog eventually deleted its post. Musk? Not so much.

In August, Musk was informed through his attorneys about Brody’s claim for defamation, according to the lawsuit. “In response, Musk has refused to retract his accusation or even delete his tweets,” the lawsuit reads. “In fact, Musk’s attorney indicated that Musk would seek fee shifting if Ben attempts to hold Musk accountable in court. In other words, if this 22-year-old victim tries to seek redress in court for what happened to him, he must risk having the richest man on the planet seek to collect fees against him.”

Were it not for the fact that an innocent 22-year-old and his family were hounded from their home as a result of Musk’s intervention, this would all actually be quite funny. That’s because the “false flag” operation the kid is believed by right-wing Twitter to have been a part of was designed to make extreme right-wingers look bad. Now, as we’ve said, we don’t think neo-Nazis need help being made to look bad. Perhaps Elon Musk has a more positive opinion of them, but that’s no matter, because, Musk and those in his Twitter feed might argue, the kid wasn’t trying to make the neo-Nazis look bad, but was trying to make those paragons of propriety and moderation The Proud Boys look bad. And his plan was to have the neo-Nazi group he had infiltrated join a homophobic protest against the Pride event planned by the Portland Proud Boys, and then pick a fight with said Proud Boys. And it was during this fight, while distracting the Proud Boys from shouting vile garbage at Pride revelers, that he got the shit kicked out of him by a Proud Boy and was subsequently unmasked.

In other words, the cunning government plot to add to the Proud Boys’ already universally unsavory reputation was to prevent them from calling a bunch of people the f-word and then inducing them into beating up a bunch of neo-Nazis, which is without question and by some long distance the very best thing the Proud Boys have done or ever will do. And this is apparently believed by one of the most powerful people on earth.

We are well and truly doomed as a species.

