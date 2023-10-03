Jay Powell Knows How To Reach Young People

Jay Powell is not a young man. The Federal Reserve chairman turned 70 this year. And little in those 70 years would lead one to call him especially nimble. He did give up lawyering after only five years to move to Wall Street, but has been there or in government service ever since, nearly four long decades ago.

But Powell, friends, is an old dog you can teach new tricks. Maybe not exactly the trick of running the world’s most important central bank well; that’s perhaps a Frisbee-grab too far. But Powell was able to eventually manage, after years of lessons and failure, a passably garbled Fedspeak. And now, this OK boomer is ready to become social media’s next big influencer.

Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve and one of the most influential people in the country, launched the central bank’s new Instagram account with a video, known as a reel, announcing its newest social-media outreach…. The Fed also joined Threads, Meta Platforms’ answer to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

So how’s Jay making the kids swoon for monetary policy? Well, uh, with a video encouraging the youngs to help “promote a healthy economy and strong financial system,” and, uh, two posts about Powell’s visit to the hip hotspot known as York, Pa.

Not terribly likely to become memes, we know. But give the guy a chance. Sure, he’s not fluent at Fedspeak even after 11 years of trying, but his efforts aren’t quite as laughable today as they once were. So maybe he can figure out how to influence lower inflation and a chillier job market eventually.

The Fed Seeks to Up Its Influencer Status [WSJ]

