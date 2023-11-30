Charlie Munger Was A Legal Legend, Too

We have some incredibly unfortunate news to report out of California, where one of the founding partners of Am Law 200 firm Munger Tolles & Olson recently passed away. Charlie Munger, 99, founded the firm in 1962 and worked there for a number of years before leaving the practice of law to enter the world of business and finance. While Munger served as vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway as Warren Buffett’s right-hand man, he was able to watch his firm grow into one of the best in America.

Munger, a graduate of Harvard Law, went on to become a business titan who “laid the foundation for the firm’s success today,” according to a statement from Munger Tolles. The firm started with seven attorneys, and has since grown to about 200 attorneys across three offices, and is considered one of the highest grossing law firm in the world, bringing in $317,381,000 gross revenue in 2022.

Here’s what name partner Ron Olson had to say of Munger in the firm’s memoriam:

“Today, the world has lost a giant, and our firm has lost one of its founders, a man whose name we proudly bear. While Charlie’s vision, philanthropy, and ability to tell it like it is are known to all, he was to us a dear and generous friend. He will be missed, but his values will live on, and that is great comfort at this time.”

We here at Above the Law would like to extend our condolences to Charlie Munger’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

