Hedge Fund That Invested In Defrauded Anti-Cyber-Fraud Bankruptcy Has Too Much In Common With It, One Way Or The Other

Three years ago, a brand-new hedge fund called Invictus Global Management offered a lifeline to cyber-fraud detection operation NS8. That start-up needed the other’s help because, in spite of its promise to help other companies catch fraudsters, it wasn’t so good at spotting its own. Specifically, its own founder and CEO, who was simply making up revenue in order to attract investors, whose money was then spent in part on partially cashing out his own shares to the tune of $17.5 million, for which he is now serving five years in prison.

NS8 was, of course, beyond saving: A fraud-detection specialist unable to detect a vast fraud in itself wouldn’t seem to have any particularly valuable assets. Save for one, that is: legal claims seeking to claw back some of the payouts, like those to the afore-referred-to Adam Rogas and others who sold NS8 their shares therein, financed by investments made on the basis of more than $40 million in revenue that didn’t exist. And that’s what Invictus’ $10 million was going towards.

But maybe there was something more than that. Maybe there was a bit of shock of recognition—maybe Invictus saw in some of NS8’s less-appealing qualities something of itself. Because according to its two biggest clients, the two have more in common that they’re comfortable with.

Invictus was sanctioned by a Texas bankruptcy court in 2020 for spreading “false or misleading information” to creditors of Tuesday Morning, a bankrupt retailer that it tried and failed to acquire. Last year, the investment bank Jefferies Financial Group sued Invictus after Invictus agreed to buy $5 million of bankruptcy claims from the bank but backed out of the deal as the market value of the claims decreased, the investment bank said…. Corbin [Capital Partners] and Gatewood [Capital Partners] said they pulled the plug on Invictus’s managers because of the company’s failing investment strategy and “operational conduct not befitting a fiduciary….” A representative for Gatewood said that it “has successfully partnered with many emerging managers in launching their inaugural funds” and that Invictus’s “utter disregard of its fiduciary obligations” compelled it to remove the manager…. Corbin has criticized Invictus’s performance since 2019, saying Invictus is an “unskilled investor who lost substantial sums of its investors’ money.”

Which is to say that Corbin and Gatewood fired Invictus and handed its $100 million flagship over to Treo Asset Management. That flagship still includes a whole bunch of money belonging to Invictus’ team, which has to sting, as well as that of other investors apparently less bothered by or not seeing “utter disregard of fiduciary obligations,” “unskilled” management or the “loss of substantial sums” of their money. Which is to say this one-time investor in a defrauded anti-fraud company now says it’s being defrauded itself.

Invictus said that it plans to file a lawsuit Monday against Gatewood for “exploitative tactics” and for misleading the fund about its ability to fundraise on Invictus’s behalf. “When Invictus stood up to Gatewood for its failures, Gatewood colluded with Corbin Capital Management to remove Invictus as fund manager despite its superlative returns,” a spokesman for Invictus said. “It is unfortunate that it must now use litigation to protect itself from predatory seed investors like Gatewood and Corbin….” Invictus’s managers are strategizing how to recoup their share of the fund’s capital and move on, these people said.

Distressed-Debt Manager Invictus Loses Control of Flagship Fund After Battle With Top Investors [WSJ]

