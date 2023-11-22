Holiday Bell: 11.22.23

The Fallout From Sam Altman’s Return to OpenAI [DealBook]

The restoration of Altman, along with potential board representation for Microsoft and other investors, undeniably elevates those pushing for rapid innovation and commercialization. The outgoing board had been worried about OpenAI moving too fast to advance A.I., without regard for potentially disastrous consequences for humanity…. But a Pandora’s box of consequences may have been opened. The European Union and governments in countries including the U.S. and Britain have been weighing how to restrain the fast-growing technology to limit harm. A close-up look at the inherently unstable governance of an industry leader — and how close Microsoft came to building an in-house super-A.I. group overnight — could prompt tougher action.

Larry Summers Is OpenAI’s Surprise Pick to Mend Fences [WSJ]

The two [new OpenAI board members] are seasoned tech veteran Bret Taylor, who was formerly co-CEO of Salesforce and chairman of Twitter, and Larry Summers, the onetime Treasury secretary and Harvard University president whose appointment surprised some observers…. “More and more, I think ChatGPT is coming for the cognitive class,” Summers wrote on X in April, predicting it will change the way doctors, financial traders, authors and editors work. He said those in white-collar professions are likely to see more disruption than those who do manual labor.

Crypto giant Binance admits to money laundering and agrees to pay $4.3bn [Guardian]

As part of a guilty plea, [founder Changpeng] Zhao agreed to pay a $50m fine and would be barred from any involvement in the business. Binance too agreed to plead guilty, accept the appointment of a monitor and pay a criminal fine of nearly $1.81bn as well as a $2.51bn order of forfeiture to settle three criminal charges.

Fed gave no indication of possible rate cuts at last meeting, minutes show [CNBC]

“In discussing the policy outlook, participants continued to judge that it was critical that the stance of monetary policy be kept sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to the Committee’s 2 percent objective over time,” the minutes said…. “The fact is, the Committee is not thinking about rate cuts right now at all,” [Chairman Jay] Powell said….

Tiger Global Executive to Pull Back From Hedge-Fund Firm [WSJ]

[Scott] Shleifer joined Tiger in 2002 and helped build out its private-equity business, first by buying stakes in Chinese internet companies and then by becoming one of Silicon Valley's most prolific venture investors…. When interest rates rose and valuations plunged, Tiger was exposed—suddenly left to explain to its investors why it spent so heavily at the top of a mania. Losses have grown on its most recent fund as it gradually marks down its holdings.

Kim Kardashian’s Buyout Firm Reaches First Deal With Truff Sauce Brand [Bloomberg]

“We know amazing consumer brands when we see them, and I love that Truff is our first investment,” Kardashian, Skky’s co-founder, said in a statement to Bloomberg. “Together, we will take Truff to the next level.”

Ken Griffin Is in Talks to Buy Miami Dolphins and F1 Stakes [Bloomberg]

Owner Stephen Ross is discussing selling part of the Dolphins, along with a stake in the Hard Rock Stadium and the F1 Miami Grand Prix to Griffin…. If successful, the stake would mark a major new development for Griffin, who is worth $36 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Last year he moved his family and his Citadel financial empire to Miami. He was also part of a consortium that last year failed to buy Chelsea FC.

It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year (for the Economy) [NYT]

December’s share of annual retail spending is an average 17 percent higher than it would be if such spending were evenly split across months…. As Black Friday and the last few weeks of 2023 approach, economists will be keenly attuned to what consumers are doing. Michelle Meyer, a chief economist at Mastercard, said this was likely to be “a promotion-driven holiday season,” in which shoppers will patiently wait for the best deals.