Julius Baer May Have Lent A Little Too Much To Billionaire’s Property Empire, May Try Not To Do It Again

Having 40% of your private debt book make for bankruptcy court makes one think.

Ank Kumar, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

At some point, it seemed a perfectly good idea to Julius Bär Group to lend upwards of $700 million in structured credit to the Signa conglomerate. I mean, it’s always a little risky to have more than 40% of a single book—in this case, Bär’s private debt business’—exposed to a single client. But surely Signa and its leader, Rene Benko, were good for it. Benko is both Austrian and a billionaire. Signa’s property empire was worth $25 billion and is matched only by the Catholic Church and the British crown. Sure, interest rates are rising and property values are falling, but: Chrysler Building! Selfridge’s! KaDeWe! And, yes, Bär’s Zürich neighbors, Credit Suisse, undoubtedly thought the same about Lex Greensill and Bill Hwang, but, come on: They were Credit Suisse. We’re Julius Bär!

Well, if as recently as the beginning of the month—when Bär set aside 70 million francs for the Signa loans, just in case—it still seemed like a good idea to be in so much business with Benko and Signa, it definitely doesn’t anymore, what with the bankruptcy filings and desperate calls to Paul Singer and unpleasant questions from regulators. And now Bär’s just not sure it’s a good idea to be in the private debt business at all.

“We regret that a single exposure has led to the recent uncertainty for our stakeholders,” Chief Executive Officer Philipp Rickenbacher said in a statement. “Together with the Board of Directors, we will review our private debt business and the framework in which it is conducted.”

Still, Rickenbacher & co. want to make very clear we’re not talking about Credit Suisse part zwei here.

Even in a “hypothetical total loss scenario,” Baer said it would have remained profitable and its CET1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, would have exceeded 14% as of the end of October.

Julius Baer to Review Private Debt Business Over Signa Exposure [Bloomberg]

