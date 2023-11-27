Opening Bell: 11.27.23

Deutsche Bank makes the highest S&P 500 forecast on Wall Street — and says that may be too conservative [MarketWatch]

A team led by Bankim Chadha, the chief U.S. equity & global strategist, said the S&P 500 SPX has seen solid earnings this year, but “perceptions” remain lackluster, due to still low year-over-year earnings per share (EPS) growth and corporate uncertainty over the macroeconomic outlook. They say that could change in the fourth quarter.

Investors See Interest-Rate Cuts Coming Soon, Recession or Not [WSJ]

Interest-rate futures indicated last week a roughly 60% chance the Fed will lower rates by a quarter-of-a-percentage point by its May 2024 policy meeting, up from 29% at the end of October, according to CME Group data. The same data has pointed to four cuts by the end of the year….

One place where rate-cut bets are showing up is in the bond market, where yields on longer-term bonds have retreated further below those on short-term ones…. Such a move is typically viewed as a warning of a looming recession, with investors betting the Fed will need to slash rates to stimulate growth.

Billions Wiped Out as Stock-Safety Trade on Wall Street Misfires [Bloomberg]

The largest dividend ETFs have been left behind by a tech-obsessed market whose biggest proxies have surged 15% or more. At the bottom of the leader board is the $18 billion iShares Select Dividend ETF, down 5.4% on a total return basis after all-in bets on utilities and financial stocks fizzled./It’s the latest lesson on the dangers of market timing. Investors wanted exposure to companies with a history of paying out profits as a precaution amid the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive tightening cycle in 40 years. Instead they were saddled with underperforming companies that proved especially vulnerable when yields shot higher.

Pressure Mounts on Private Equity-Backed Company Finance Chiefs as Market Shifts [WSJ Pro]

In a recent Accordion survey of 200 finance chiefs and private-equity sponsors, 91% of CFOs said they worried about their jobs following a private-equity investment in their employer, up from 87% of CFOs in a similar Accordion survey in 2021 and 66% surveyed in 2019.

Higher interest rates combined with economic uncertainty and a slowdown in private-equity deal making have forced private-equity firms, and subsequently CFOs of portfolio companies, to focus more intently on increasing or sustaining cash flow….

Binance and the End of Crypto’s Dream to Escape From Government [WSJ]

The government’s growing reach has been enabled by the avidity of crypto founders for market power and profits. The blockchain may be decentralized in theory, but that isn’t true for the business models built on top of it. Everywhere you look in crypto, you see centralization, as companies try to make themselves essential, to control their market and to make money…. As crypto companies get bigger and more powerful, they are more likely to reap monopoly profits, but they are also more vulnerable to government control.

Share sale set to test financial impact of OpenAI’s leadership turmoil [FT]

The employee stock sale, which had been planned before the sacking last week of chief executive Sam Altman and expected to value the company at $86bn, will continue as planned, according to two investors with direct knowledge of the matter.

It will be the first test of investor appetite in OpenAI following a battle between Altman and the board that brought to light issues at the company, such as complex governance arrangements in which a not-for-profit board oversees a for-profit company.