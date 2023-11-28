Opening Bell: 11.28.23
Shein files for U.S. IPO, as fast-fashion giant looks to resolve forced labor, climate concerns [CNBC]
The retailer was last valued at $66 billion and could be ready to start trading on the public markets as soon as 2024…. It is unclear how much the company is currently worth, but its valuation has been a central point of debate among Shein and the advisors it’s working with, people familiar with the matter said.
Carlyle Group and WP Carey Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600 [press release]
Prior to the open of trading on Thursday, November 30… Carlyle Group Inc. will replace ICU Medical Inc. in the S&P MidCap 400.
Wall St regulator adopts Dodd Frank rule against trader conflicts [Reuters]
An earlier version on traders' "conflicts of interest" was first proposed in 2011 but never finalized.
The rule blocks "securitization participants" from entering deals that involve shorting or buying credit-default swaps against those same securities. Parties covered by the rule include underwriters, placement agents and sponsors for asset-backed securities.
The rule exempts activities such as hedging risk and market-making.
Hedge Fund Dollar Bulls Hold Fast Even as US Currency Erases Gains [Bloomberg]
A metric of leveraged funds’ net longs on the greenback against eight currencies rose to its highest level since February 2022…. The surge in bullish dollar bets comes as a Bloomberg gauge of the US currency is on pace for its worst month since last November, when the greenback’s sudden slide similarly caught investors wrong-footed after a months-long advance.
New Bidder Aims to Save Bankrupt Trucking Firm, if Creditors Go Along [NYT]
The plan rests on getting the Treasury Department to allow Yellow to postpone repayment of a $700 million rescue loan that it made to the company in 2020. The Treasury may not accept the plan because there are legal obstacles to extending the loan…. But Sarah Riggs Amico, the trucking executive leading the deal, said only that her plan could bring back thousands of jobs, adding that she had the experience to build a leaner company in partnership with the Teamsters and assemble an executive team that can win back customers.
iRobot shares plunge 17% after EU warns Amazon deal ‘may restrict competition’ [CNBC]
The European Commission opened an in-depth probe into the purchase in July and is expected to rule on the deal by Feb. 14…. The deal is also under review by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.