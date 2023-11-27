Paul Singer Ready To Cancel Crown Castle’s Christmas

Dear directors and executives of Crown Castle,

Hi there. We hope you had a pleasant and peaceful Thanksgiving.

We, unfortunately, did not. That is not entirely due to our nature, but also because we are shareholders—quite significant shareholders, as it happens—of Crown Castle. And as you are no doubt aware, shares of Crown Castle are now worth less than half what they were two years ago. Annoyingly, they are also worth substantially less than when we first bought them a few years ago, and indeed are worth less than at any point in the last five years.

This is not the sort of thing that fills one’s heart with warm gratitude, even during this time of year. Especially since, as you perhaps remember, or perhaps have willfully forgotten, we told you more than three years ago exactly what you should do to maximize shareholder value. And while you were kind enough at the time by clearing some of the cobweb-headed individuals inexplicably napping around the boardroom table, you rather pointedly ignored our more substantive advice, continuing to spend shareholders’ money like drunken sailors on expanding our fiber-optic network, with no appreciable—or, actually, rather appreciably bad—effect on shareholder value.

All of which is a long way of saying we hope you spent Thursday full of thanks for the jobs you are all still incredibly lucky to have, given your dismal performances therein. Because we’ve now taken an even bigger stake in this company you’ve so gleefully run into the ground over the last few years—it did not escape our attention that you expect rental revenue on our wireless towers and those precious fiber-powered small cells you’ve been building willy-nilly to fall next year, taking share prices down further with it, presumably. And if you decide not to listen to us this time—and fast: say, by the time director nominations are due on Feb. 17—we’re going to make sure that you don’t have those jobs you so evidently don’t deserve by next Thanksgiving.

Yours,

Elliott Management

Elliott Renews Push for Change at Big Wireless-Tower Owner [WSJ]

