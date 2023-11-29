The Quotable Charlie Munger On His Many, Many Dislikes

As is inevitable for all 99-year-old humans (and all of the other ones, for that matter), Charlie Munger has died, in a Santa Barbara hospital room, presumably one with a window. And as was equally inevitable, and made amply clear by the obituary headlines, he’ll be remembered as Warren Buffett’s long-time number two at Berkshire Hathaway. That doesn’t seem to both Munger.

“I didn’t mind at all playing second fiddle to Warren,” he said in an interview for this obituary. “Ordinarily, everywhere I go I am very dominant, but when somebody else is better, I’m willing to play the second fiddle. It’s just that I was seldom in that position, except with Warren. But I didn’t mind it at all.”

But as most of them also make clear, he was much, much more than an aged sidekick and part-time newspaper man who lucked out in life by getting a job at Buffett’s grandfather’s grocery store in Omaha in the 1930s. As Buffett himself has said, Munger was much more an equal partner at Berkshire Hathaway than his title “vice chairman” would indicate. Indeed, in Buffett’s telling, Berkshire’s success had more to do with Munger than with himself, with Munger pushing Buffett to stop buying battered, bargain-basement companies and start investing in “solid brand-name companies,” even if they weren’t selling at a discount. He wielded a veto over investments that Buffett would have otherwise championed. “He was the architect and I was the general contractor,” Buffett said. And unlike his forays into actual architecture, in that regard he probably should have won the Pritzker Prize.

Munger has also long stood in Buffett’s shadow as a wordsmith. With the voluble younger man chewing up the mic at Buffettstock every year, Munger would often limit himself to five words: “I have nothing to add.” But while his bon mots were less folksy, less noted upon and frankly less sexual than those of his partner, Munger had a gift for the turn of phrase, especially if that phrase were mean and cutting about something he didn't care for, and it is for that, along with his thoughts on college students’ need for natural light, that we’ll best remember him.

Like the time he called Valeant Pharmaceuticals “deeply immoral” and “a sewer” whose creators “deserved the opprobrium they got.” One of those creators would have been Pershing Square Capital Management’s Bill Ackman, backer of Valeant’s failed bid for Allergan. A Buffett devotee who took umbrage with his heroes’ comments was willing to forgive his “professor of life and living,” who after all was an “unabashed, unafraid, exemplar of a man.” (For what it’s worth, Ackman would have done well to listen to Munger on Valeant, given that he lost $3 billion on it.)

Or his pungent thoughts on investment bankers, notably former Lehman Brothers CEO Dick Fuld, who Munger believed caused the financial crisis “by some combination of megalomania, insanity and evil.”

“What happened in Cyprus was very similar to what happened in Iceland, and it was stark raving mad in both cases. And the bankers, they’d be doing even more if the thing hadn’t blown up. I do not think you can trust bankers to control themselves. They’re like heroin addicts.” Or worse: “Why should an investment banker go to Greece to teach them how to pretend their finances are different from what they really are? Why isn’t that a perfectly disgusting bit of human behavior?”

Or when he called high-frequency traders the equivalent of “rats” in “a granary” who are doing “the rest of civilization no good at all.”

Or when he called Robinhood “disgusting,” and reveled in its difficulties, saying “God is getting just.”

Or when he said Ernst & Young “were like the doctor who wanted to cure the nosebleed by fishing around in the groin.” (OK, so some of his sayings were a little sexual.)

Or when he called Al Gore “an idiot.”

Or when said, “I think gold is a great thing to sew in your garments if you’re a Jewish family in Vienna in 1939, but I think civilized people don’t buy gold.”

Or, of course, his even more pointed opinions about the sort of people who would buy cryptocurrencies, “worthless artificial gold” in his estimation, who in their “pursuit of the uneatable” became “unspeakable.” And he was just getting started: “I’m proud of the fact that I avoided it. It’s like some venereal disease of something.” (See?) “I just regard it as beneath contempt. Some people think it’s modernity and they welcome a currency that’s useful in extortions and kidnappings, and so on and so on, tax evasions…” In sum, “It’s just dementia. And I think the people who are professional traders that go into trading cryptocurrencies, it’s just disgusting. It’s like somebody else is trading turds and you decide, ‘I can’t be left out….’ I regard the whole business as anti-social, stupid, immoral…. Suppose you could make a lot of money trading freshly harvested baby brains. You wouldn’t trade them, would you. It’s too awful a concept. To me, bitcoin is almost as bad… I regard the thing as a combination of dementia and immorality. And I think the people pushing it are a disgrace.”

Or, of course, when he called the idea of windows in dormitories “massively stupid.”

Now that’s a good head start on a second volume of Poor Charlie’s Almanack. We'll miss you, you cranky old bastard.

