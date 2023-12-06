Skip to main content
Ex-Hedge Fund Manager Should Have Been Careful What He Wished For

Sanjay Shah wanted out of Dubai and for the Danes to prove he’d broken the law. Now he’s got both, he’s having second thoughts.

TheTroothFairy, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

In all honesty, former hedge-fund manager Sanjay Shah was pretty sick of Dubai. Even before trading his sweet pad at the Palm Jumeirah for the hospitality of the emirate’s police after his arrest last year, the charm had worn off.

Still, a Dubai jail is in many respects preferable to a Danish one. For one thing, it’s December. For another, his stay in the latter is likely to be quite a bit longer than that in the former. The Danes are still pretty p.o.’ed about the whole bilking their tax system of damn near $2 billion through the devious but clever Cum-Ex scheme—by which Shah’s hedge fund agreed to sell a stock before a dividend payment but deliver it after, allowing both sides to claim a tax rebate in spite of it only having been paid once—and by the fact that Shah, while claiming to have done nothing wrong, decided to kick his heels up in the Gulf.

Still, he's finally managed to get out of Dubai in spite of his best efforts.

Shah was taken into custody by police on his arrival in Copenhagen on Wednesday, and will be taken to court for a bail hearing on Thursday morning, Danish police said in a statement…. Denmark and the United Arab Emirates signed an extradition deal in March last year, with Shah’s handover being one of the main purposes.

While still enjoying access to his yacht and freedom—and refusing to return home to London, both because he didn’t have one anymore and because the Brits would, Brexit aside, immediately trundle him off to Copenhagen—Shah was defiant, demanding, “prove that any law was broken.” That’s obviously what the Danes are about to do, but Shah is having second thoughts about the whole thing.

“Mr. Shah continues to challenge whether he can receive a fair trial in Denmark and this matter is ongoing,” [his lawyer Chris] Waters said.

Hedge Fund Trader Shah Extradited to Denmark a Year After Arrest [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]

