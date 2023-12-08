Skip to main content
God Confirms AR-15 Makers Are Going To Hell

In case their being drenched in the blood of all of those children left any doubt…

The pope is no fan of the American Catholic Church these days, finding its leadership—and many of its parishioners—a bit too eager for a return the good old stoning-gay-people-and-mouthy-women-to-death days of yore, a bit too vocal about abortion and marriage equality, a bit too quiet about the death penalty and the primacy of helping the poor and desperate. This is not to say the pope doesn’t have progressive-by-Catholic-standards-anyway allies in the U.S. church, and wouldn’t you know they happen to be some mouthy women in holy orders.

American nuns have taken advantage of American capitalism to express their activism before: chastising greedy little boys like Brian Moynihan and Coca-Cola executives, demanding Wells Fargo make a full and frank confession before remission of its sins, etc. Now, they have a message—with which now-former Tyler, Texas, bishop Joseph Strickland would almost certainly not agree—for the folks running Smith & Wesson: You guys are making it far too easy for people to violate the fifth commandment, and the big guy is keeping an eye on all that blood money you’re making.

The lawsuit, filed in the Eighth Judicial District Court in Clark County, Nev., states that Smith & Wesson “has enjoyed with abandon the record-breaking profits from its sale of AR-15 rifles, seemingly unfazed by the exponential rise in gun deaths and mass shootings carried out with its product in the United States….”

“We call on Smith & Wesson to return to the practices of its first 153 years of existence when it held itself as a successful beacon of responsible gun ownership and did not manufacture, market or sell military-grade, mass-killing assault weapons,” the nuns said in a statement.

What with their vows of poverty and whatever, the Adrian Dominican Sisters, Sisters of Bon Secours, Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia and Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary can only muster roughly 1,000 of S&W’s 46 million outstanding shares between them, a proxy battle wasn’t likely to succeed. So they’ve decided to take things to a higher power: the courts.

Suffice it to say, S&W CEO Mark Smith doesn’t like being wrapped on the knuckles by a bunch of behabited meddlers anymore than generations of Catholic school students. And unfortunately he’s not at all afraid of eternal damnation.

“This frivolous lawsuit is simply another instance in their long history of attempting to hijack and abuse the shareholder advocacy process to harm our reputation and company.”

Nuns Who Own Shares of Smith & Wesson Sue Over AR-15 Deaths [NYT]

