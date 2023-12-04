Hamas Adds Insider Trading To Its Impressive Criminal Pedigree

In terms of depraved criminality, Hamas boasts a rap sheet that only a handful of terrorist groups can aspire to match or exceed: a three-and-a-half decade spree of murder, kidnapping, car and suicide bombings, indiscriminate rocket attacks it calls war crimes when practiced by the other side, and of course an orgy of slaughter and violence against civilians, Israeli or otherwise, who happened to fall into its hands two months ago—to say nothing of the bloody, corrupt, misogynistic, homophobic, religious-extremist repression of the people it claims to be fighting to liberate. It’s a record that shouldn’t be hard to condemn, although as has become clear since Oct. 7, it seems to be.

Now, it's probable that Hamas, even in its wildest, bloodthirstiest fantasies of massacre and mayhem, could not have predicted the unbridled “success” of their operation in the face of total Israeli unpreparedness. Still, an attack of this size seemed likely to rattle the markets, and—who knows?—maybe the Americans and Israelis will eventually get around to choking off the cryptocurrency that financed it. So why not diversify one’s funding while also profiting on the death, destruction and beheadings you unleash?

“We document a significant spike in short selling in the principal Israeli-company ETF days before the October 7 Hamas attack,” the paper says. “The short selling that day far exceeded the short selling that occurred during numerous other periods of crisis, including the recession following the financial crisis, the 2014 Israel-Gaza war, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, we identify increases in short selling before the attack in dozens of Israeli companies traded in Tel Aviv,” it notes…. “Although we see no aggregate increase in shorting of Israeli companies on US exchanges, we do identify a sharp and unusual increase, just before the attacks, in trading in risky short-dated options on these companies expiring just after the attacks,” it added.

What a charming organization.

Study finds Hamas may have profited from Oct. 7 assault with advance stock market trades [Times of Israel]

