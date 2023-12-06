Hamas Not As Market Savvy As Initially Reported

There are not a lot of crimes that Israel isn’t ready to accuse Hamas of, and given the ferocity of its efforts to eliminate the terrorist cabal, not a lot of crimes it would put past it. But there is one.

There is no evidence some investors profited from knowledge of Hamas's attack on Israel before it took place on 7 October, the Israel Securities Authority (ISA) has said…. [The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange] said the authors of the report had miscalculated the sums, showing the value of the share prices in agorot, similar to pennies, instead of Israeli shekels. "Therefore they calculate a profit of NIS 3.2bn (£680m) when in practice the profit was only NIS 32m (£6.8m)," TASE's head of trade Yaniv Pagot told the publication Globes.

If the Israelis are right about this in a way they weren’t about, say, the threat posed by Hamas on Oct. 6, that’s a pretty embarrassing basic error on the part of study authors Robert Jackson and Joshua Mitts. But then the Columbia law professor, like Israel on Oct. 6, may have been distracted by matters deemed more pressing, in his case linking an actual, bona fide, blood-soaked terrorist group with another enemy of society, short sellers.

Claims traders profited from attack inaccurate, says Israel [BBC]

