Happy Hannukah, Paul Singer

Crown Castle CEO Jay Brown is only 50 or 51. He’s led the cellular tower company for seven-and-a-half years—not an insignificant amount of time, but also not nearly as long as he undoubtedly expected to when, after eight years as CFO, the corporate wunderkind was tapped for the top job in May 2016.

That said, Jay Brown is retiring in the middle of next month. He may not be particularly old, but he is definitely too old for this shit—this shit being a second battle with the much older Paul Singer and all of the very many unpleasant things it comes with.

Refreshingly, Brown didn’t pretend his abrupt departure from a company he’s worked for since his 20s is about spending more time with his family or focusing more on his philanthropic endeavors. In fact, neither he nor the company had much to say about why now was the perfect time for Brown to leave, not that they had to.

Crown Castle announced Thursday that CEO Jay Brown is retiring, the same day activist fund Elliott Management sent a letter calling for a new chief executive as part of a campaign for “enhanced governance and fiber-strategy improvements” at the cell tower company…. Elliott launched its campaign in late November, pushing for “comprehensive leadership change” to address “long-term underperformance.”

Crown Castle CEO to retire, handing win to activist investor Elliott [CNBC]

