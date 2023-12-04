Hedge Fund Manager Now Willing To Just Slightly More Than Double His Money On Upper East Side Palazzo

New York is not the world’s most expensive city anymore. That dubious pride of place now belongs to Singapore (which was tied with the Big Apple last year) and Zürich.

Well, hedge fund managers didn’t need the Economic Intelligence Unit to tell them that. Earlier this year, Canyon Capital’s Mitch Julis had to shave $43 million from his Zen Park Avenue penthouse's price to find a buyer, nearly two years after he first sought $135 million for the peaceful aerie. Clinton Group founder George Hall still hasn’t found a buyer for his sprawling East 69th Street manse after six years of waiting, but if he does, he’ll be lucky to at a similar discount to that offered by Julis this summer.

The sprawling brick and limestone residence is now listed for a speck under $25 million—or a hefty $12.5 million less than its owner, hedge fund mogul George E. Hall, first wanted for the place back in 2017.

Now, it has to be said that Hall’s home has a lot to offer for that $24.95 million, even at today’s mortgage rates. It’s got a lovely backyard and a master-suite terrace, and if that’s not enough outdoor space, it’s just a few steps from Central Park. There are seven beds and seven baths spread across six floors and 12,000 square feet. Thre’s a fireplace-warmed wood-paneled library complete with crystal-cabinetry equipped bar. There’s a gilded powder room complete with custom pink marble vanity. It’s got all the hardwood, decorative ceilings, soaking tubs and staff quarters you could possibly want. All for a mere 117% profit for Hall, who bought the pile back in 2002! What are you waiting for? Don’t make George go all Steve Cohen on this thing.

Hedge Funder George Hall’s Manhattan Townhouse Hits the Market Again at a Discounted $25 Million [Robb Report]

These Are the World's Most Expensive Cities to Live In Right Now [Bloomberg]