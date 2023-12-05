Here’s A Thing Companies Could Stop Spending Loads Of Money On But Won’t

Buying books that will never, ever be read and which will probably eventually wind up in the trash or its resale equivalent is a holiday tradition of long standing, shaken by the rise of e-readers and that sort but unlikely to be dislodged so long as gifts continue to be given to acquaintances and colleagues who the giver doesn’t know well, or to older fathers who don’t want or need anything, etc. Often, these books can be quite expensive, especially when considering a cost-to-use ratio approaches the undefined.

Well, that’s got nothing on the most unread, unloved, unwanted books on earth: IPO prospectuses.

[Arm Holdings’] team rushed over Labor Day weekend to get it done—despite the fact that almost no one would read it in full. Estimated total cost for drafting and printing: $900,000.

A small price to pay, it must be said, given that it reaped some $5 billion, and that it was only that expensive because Arm wanted a rush job over a holiday weekends. But a relatively small if still objectively large price to pay, given that for the hundreds of thousands of dollars spent most companies only print about 100, and that it’s not even required anymore: The SEC has allowed to just offer digital prospectuses for nearly 20 years.

And so the physically printed IPO prospectus is actually rather less like the thoughtlessly selected unwanted book offered up in an office secret Santa and more like two other holiday traditions: the vanity holiday card featuring your perfect family living their perfect life, and the lavish, doorstopper catalog that goes directly into the recycling bin.

When fintech firm Square ($450,000), now called Block, went public in 2015, it opted to put its prospectus in a square shape. In print, the prospectus unfolded to reveal multiple colorful photo spreads. Pinterest ($850,000) spent around six months turning its prospectus into “an inspirational experience,” with cardstock paper and lots of high-quality photos, according to Jane Penner, the company’s former vice president and head of investor relations. Roughly 100 pages in, Pinterest included a colorful illustration of how users can “pin” a recipe on its platform. “Prospectuses now feel like a catalog for the company,” she said…. [Allbirds] was hyper-focused on ensuring the document had high production value, including flashy photos that illustrated the materials and comfort of the shoes, and crisp charts touting how the company keeps its carbon footprint down.

Not, it has to be said, by not sending out thousands of pieces of paper to be thrown away, but all the same. And don’t let it be said that these things don’t have their uses.

“If I’m being presented with a highly produced prospectus, I think maybe management teams are focused on the wrong thing,” [Franklin Templeton portfolio manager Jonathan Curtis] said.

The $900,000 Tomes That No One Really Wants to Read [WSJ]