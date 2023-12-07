Skip to main content
Jacob Rees-Mogg’s Plan B Goes Belly-Up

Not even a knighthood could save his old hedge fund.

Katie Chan, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

If the nerds and pollsters have things right, the too-ridiculous-and-broadly-drawn-even-for-a-P.G.-Wodehouse novel Jacob Rees-Mogg, like most of his Conservative colleagues, will be out of a job come the next British general election. It seems that even the leafy pastures of Somerset North East and Hanham may have had enough Tory incompetence and of its top-hatted twit of a local representative, the former and exceeding short-lived business and the laughably-named Brexit opportunities minister.

Of course, the newly-knighted Sir Jake doesn’t really need Parliament. Before entering politics in 2010 and helping relegate the U.K. to the status of a forgettable non-world-power, he made himself plenty of money as a hedge-fund manager. Hell, he still owned a substantial chunk of the firm he founded, Somerset Capital Management, and except during his time in government, it continued to pay him some £180,000 per year, plus dividends. So he’s got that to fall back on.

The firm said on Thursday that it would be closing its London business, which manages funds on behalf of institutional clients, such as asset managers and pension funds, and that it was in advanced talks to transfer the remainder of its top performing funds to a new investment adviser…. Somerset Capital’s wind-down comes days after it emerged that St James’s Place, which is the UK’s largest wealth manager and had been Somerset’s largest client, had ended its relationship with the firm and shifted a £2bn mandate to another fund manager. The shock move left Somerset with $1bn (£796m) in assets, down from a peak of $10bn in 2018.

I guess that £7 million windfall from a sale’s not gonna happen. Plus there’s this.

It is unclear whether Rees-Mogg, who co-founded the fund in 2007 and remains a minority shareholder, will have effectively made a loss on his stake as a result.

Maybe Jakey, who has called fellow former hedge-fund manager Rishi Sunak a liar and Britain’s most “inert” leader since the 15th century, does need the prime minister to find him a safer seat for the next election.

Investment firm co-founded by Jacob Rees-Mogg to close after losing top client [Guardian]

