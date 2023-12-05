Layoffs Watch ’23: Wells Fargo

If you’re looking for evidence of tightening in the job market, look no further than Wells Fargo. So few people are leaving the flaming stagecoach known for being an awful place to work that it’s got to can even more than the 11,300 people it’s already let go this year. And that, dear reader, is going to be expensive.

“We’re looking at something like $750 million to a little less than a billion dollars of severance in the fourth quarter that we weren’t anticipating, just because we want to continue to focus on efficiency,” Scharf told investors during a Goldman Sachs conference in New York…. Wells Fargo needs to get “more aggressive” managing headcount because employee attrition has slowed this year, Scharf added….

The bank is “is not even close” to where it should be on efficiency, Scharf said.