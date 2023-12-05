Skip to main content
Layoffs Watch ’23: Wells Fargo
Image adapted from Flickr User Aranami.

There aren’t enough of you walking so Charlie Scharf is going to keep pushing—to the tune of almost $1 billion in severance checks.

If you’re looking for evidence of tightening in the job market, look no further than Wells Fargo. So few people are leaving the flaming stagecoach known for being an awful place to work that it’s got to can even more than the 11,300 people it’s already let go this year. And that, dear reader, is going to be expensive.

“We’re looking at something like $750 million to a little less than a billion dollars of severance in the fourth quarter that we weren’t anticipating, just because we want to continue to focus on efficiency,” Scharf told investors during a Goldman Sachs conference in New York…. Wells Fargo needs to get “more aggressive” managing headcount because employee attrition has slowed this year, Scharf added….

The bank is “is not even close” to where it should be on efficiency, Scharf said.

Wells Fargo CEO warns of severance costs of nearly $1 billion in fourth quarter as layoffs loom [CNBC]
US job openings hit more than 2-1/2-year low as labor market cools [Reuters]

