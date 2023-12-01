Skip to main content
Opening Bell: 12.1.23

Dow soars; Panera’s going public; no Neiman Marcus sale; there’s finally a Cybertruck on the road; and more!

Dow gains 520 points as US stocks notch their best month this year [CNN]
The Dow reached a new high for the year Thursday…. The S&P 500 rose more than 8% this month and the Nasdaq was up about 10%, marking their best month since July 2022.

Panera Bread reportedly files to go public again through IPO [CNBC]
Mediterranean restaurant chain Cava, whose chair is Panera founder Ron Shaich, was among the trickle of companies that went public this year. Investors had mixed reactions to the slate of offerings…. The company was last publicly traded in 2017. JAB Holding, the investment arm of the Reimann family, bought the company for $7.5 billion. It added Panera to a portfolio that, at that time, included Keurig and Krispy Kreme.

Neiman Marcus Rejects $3 Billion Takeover Bid by Saks [WSJ]
Neiman objected to the deal’s structure, a significant portion of which wasn’t in cash…. The two companies have been negotiating for months, the latest round of on-again, off-again talks that date back more than a decade.

Advertisers Say They Do Not Plan to Return to X After Musk’s Comments [NYT]
At least half a dozen marketing agencies said the brands they represent were standing firm against advertising on X, while others said they had advised advertisers to stop posting anything on the platform…. “There is no advertising value that would offset the reputational risk of going back on the platform.”

Tesla’s Cybertruck Is Here and It Costs $61,000 [Wired]
That’s about $21,000 more than CEO Elon Musk promised when the Cybertruck was first introduced four years ago. And that cheapest model won’t be available until 2025…. Tesla’s webpages say that two other versions of the Cybertruck, an all-wheel drive model (estimated at $80,000) and a “Cyberbeast” premium model (estimated at $100,000), will be available next year.

Tisch Grandson Launches Hedge Fund After Decade at Millennium [Bloomberg]
Samuel Tisch, 38, registered Twin Dovs Capital Management as an exempt adviser last month after leaving his job as a stock-picking portfolio manager at Millennium…. The new firm manages about $80 million in internal capital….
[Millennium founder and Tisch family friend] Izzy Englander isn’t providing capital to Twin Dovs, according to a person familiar with the matter. Tisch declined to comment on whether his internal capital includes money from family members. 

