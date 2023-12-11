Opening Bell: 12.11.23
Occidental Petroleum to buy Permian producer CrownRock for $12 billion, raise dividend [CNBC]
Occidental will issue $9.1 billion in debt and about $1.7 billion in common stock to finance the transaction…. CrownRock is one of the last major private producers in the Permian alongside Endeavor Resources. The company is led Texas billionaire Timothy Dunn and backed by the Houston-based private equity firm Lime Rock Partners.
Macy’s Buyout Could Take a Miracle on 34th Street [WSJ]
Real-estate focused investing firm Arkhouse Management and global asset manager Brigade Capital Management on Dec. 1 submitted a proposal to purchase Macy’s stock they don’t already own, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. Their offer price is $21 a share, 21% higher than where Macy’s stock closed last Friday…. An investment bank reportedly has provided a letter supporting the investor group’s ability to raise the necessary financing, but that is far from a guarantee. Department-store buyouts have a wobbly track record.
Cigna shares jump on reports of abandoned Humana buyout, plans for $10 billion stock buyback [CNBC]
Cigna and Humana couldn’t agree on price and other financial terms of the deal, which would have created a health-care conglomerate with a value exceeding $140 billion…. But Cigna continues to believe in the merits of a tie-up with Humana….
Mistral, French A.I. Start-Up, Is Valued at $2 Billion in Funding Round [WSJ]
The deal values the 22-person company at about $2 billion, two people familiar with the deal said. Investors include the Silicon Valley venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz and Lightspeed Venture Partners.
The start-up’s value has increased more than sevenfold in just six months.
EU agrees ‘historic’ deal with world’s first laws to regulate AI [Guardian]
Officials provided few details on what exactly will make it into the eventual law, which would not take effect until 2025 at the earliest…. The European Parliament secured a ban on use of real-time surveillance and biometric technologies including emotional recognition but with three exceptions…. The foundation of the agreement is a risk-based tiered system where the highest level of regulation applies to those machines that pose the highest risk to health, safety and human rights.
Liz Magill, U. Penn’s president, and board chair resign as antisemitism testimony draws backlash [AP]
Criticism of Magill rained down from the White House, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, members of Congress and donors. One donor, Ross Stevens, threatened to withdraw a $100 million gift because of the university’s “stance on antisemitism on campus” unless Magill was replaced…. Even before Tuesday’s hearing, Magill had been under fire from some donors and alumni this fall. Some also had called for the resignation of [board chair Scott] Bok, who had defended Magill amid criticism over the university’s handling of various perceived acts of antisemitism.