Opening Bell: 12.13.23

Tigers swimming but still drowning; Balyasny blow-up; bad day for Elon Musk; and more!

Sotheby's

Tiger Funds Add to Gains [II]
Except for Viking Global Investors, which is up nearly 14 percent, all of the funs have stayed below their high-water marks.

Balyasny Liquidates Money Pool Run By a Credit Trader After $100 Million Loss [Bloomberg]
[George] Klavdianos, who ran an event-driven credit strategy that Balyasny set up three years ago, has left the firm along with his team…. The strategy, which ran about 1% of Balyasny’s gross assets, suffered losses in long and short bets in Europe, as well as in short positions in the US....

U.S. Steel received multiple bids in excess of $40 a share, sources say [CNBC]
U.S. Steel’s board is meeting Wednesday, the sources said. The sale process is coming to a conclusion, but this does not mean there will be an announcement of the outcome Thursday morning.

X ad revenue to miss internal targets [Yahoo!]
X, the social media company formerly known as Twitter, is expecting to rake in about $2.5 billion in ad revenue in 2023, short of both its internal estimates and what it has reported in years past….

US agency will not reinstate $900 million subsidy for SpaceX Starlink [Reuters]
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday reaffirmed its 2022 decision to deny SpaceX satellite internet unit Starlink $885.5 million in rural broadband subsidies. The FCC said the decision was based on Starlink's failure to meet basic program requirements and that Starlink could not demonstrate it could deliver promised service.

Lamborghini Leonardo DiCaprio Drove in ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Sells for $1.655 Million [Barron’s]
The 25th Anniversary Edition 1989 Lamborghini Countach headlined an RM Sotheby’s performance and luxury car sale, held at its New York headquarters during its Dec. 8 Luxury Week event. The car broke the previous record sale for that model by US$880,000, according to the auction house…. A different Lamborghini Countach used in the crash scenes and still bearing the damage from the stunt failed to sell at auction earlier this year.

