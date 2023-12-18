Opening Bell: 12.18.23

Storied US Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Nippon Steel [AP]

The price tag for U.S. Steel is nearly double what was offered just four months ago by rival Cleveland Cliffs…. U.S. Steel will keep its name and its headquarters in Pittsburgh, where it was founded in 1901 by J.P. Morgan and Andrew Carnegie. It will become a subsidiary of Nippon.

Adobe and Figma call off $20 billion acquisition after regulatory scrutiny [CNBC]

The two companies said, “there is no clear path to receive necessary regulatory approvals from the European Commission and the UK Competition and Markets Authority….”

Adobe will pay Figma a $1 billion breakup fee

Robinhood Woos Wealthier Clients From Bigger Brokerages [WSJ]

Through Wednesday, the trading app received about $1.1 billion in account transfers since Oct. 23, when it began offering a 1% match on transferred brokerage accounts, the company said…. Many accounts coming to Robinhood through the promotion are much larger than the average Robinhood account. More than 150 account transfers topped $1 million, the company said.

Sale of Silicon Valley Bank’s Old Venture Capital Arm Hits a Snag [WSJ]

Two front-runners had been vying for SVB Capital: a duo of Anthony Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital and Atlas Merchant Capital, and San Francisco private-equity firm Vector Capital…. Those bidders aren’t moving forward in the process, after SVB considered the bids to be too low, according to people familiar with the matter. Instead a group of SVB Financial’s creditors is planning to take over the venture capital business for themselves, the people said.

China’s Millionaires Are Worried. That’s a Problem for Wall Street. [WSJ]

Three years of stock-market declines in mainland China and Hong Kong, a wave of bond defaults in the real-estate sector and the faltering performance of China’s economy have dealt a huge blow to the business model of these banks.

China’s wealthy investors are increasingly shying away from risky assets, instead switching their money to deposit accounts or other safe investments.

Crypto heavyweights amass $78 million for industry super PAC [CNN]

The donations come from crypto companies, including Coinbase, Circle and Kraken, as well as tech investors such as Andreessen Horowitz and Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss…. The super PAC money also helps fill a political donation gap created by Bankman-Fried, who spent $36 million on donations to Democratic campaigns and causes in 2022.