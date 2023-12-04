Opening Bell: 12.4.23
Uber, Jabil and Builders FirstSource Set to Join S&P 500 [Bloomberg]
San Francisco-based Uber and the latter two companies will replace Sealed Air Corp., Alaska Air Group Inc. and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. in the S&P 500, respectively. The new additions will join the index prior to the market opening on Dec. 18…. Shares of Uber were up 7.3% in after-hours trading. They’ve gained 132% this year. Shares of manufacturing services company Jabil were up by 4.6% and supplier and manufacturer Builders FirstSource saw post-market gains of close to 7%.
SEC, FASB Take Closer Look at Companies’ Statement of Cash Flows [WSJ]
The Securities and Exchange Commission is reviewing how companies treat errors in these statements. In an unrelated move, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, which sets accounting rules for U.S. companies, is considering whether to require expanded disclosure on the cash-flow statement for financial institutions…. The SEC has observed that some companies “don’t dedicate the same level of rigor and attention” to the cash-flow statement compared with other statements, Anita Doutt, a senior associate chief accountant at the SEC, said at conferences in New York in recent weeks. “The statement of cash flows is a statement we have observed as often overlooked and could really benefit from a more skillful approach,” Doutt said.
Swiss drugmaker Roche joins race for obesity drugs with $2.7 billion Carmot deal [Reuters via CNBC]
The U.S. takeover target’s most promising drug candidate, a once-a-week injection called CT-388, belongs to a class known as a dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist, the same as Lilly’s Mounjaro, or Zepbound…. On top of the upfront purchase price of $2.7 billion, the owners of unlisted Carmot will receive payments of up to $400 million if certain milestones are achieved, the Swiss drugmaker said.
Alaska Air to buy Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal that may attract regulator scrutiny [AP]
The combined company would maintain both airlines’ brands, an unusual move in an industry where waves of acquisitions have led to four big brands dominating the U.S. market. On Sunday, the companies said Alaska will pay $18 in cash for each share of Hawaiian, whose stock closed Friday at $4.86 after losing just over half its value in the year so far…. The deal has been approved by the boards of both companies, but it still needs an OK from the shareholders of Hawaiian Holdings. It will also need the blessing of U.S. regulators, which have resisted more airline consolidation out of fear it could lead to higher fares.
Gold price hits all-time high as traders bet on interest rate cuts [FT]
The haven asset rallied as much as 3 per cent to $2,135 per troy ounce on Monday, a new record, before slipping to $2,066 per troy ounce, according to LSEG data…. “Traders are swimming with the tide — you have a falling dollar here, a strong seasonal period when bulls can take on the market without compunction, and geopolitical tensions,” [Metal Daily CEO Ross Norman] said.
The Financial Paradox Blocking Efforts to Fight Climate Change [DealBook]
It’s relatively easy to find financing for the dirty projects the world needs less of, but maddeningly difficult to finance the clean projects the world needs more of…. The disconnect is particularly acute in the developing world, and especially Africa, where many people have little or no access to electricity….
“The world talks a big game of greening the African continent,” said Jacqueline Novogratz, the founder of Acumen, an impact investment fund. “And yet the kind of capital that we put against it typically is overpriced, under-risked and overly short term.”