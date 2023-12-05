Opening Bell: 12.5.23
U.S. bank CEOs expected to protest regulation push before Congress [Reuters]
The line-up: JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon, Bank of America's Brian Moynihan, Citi's Jane Fraser, Wells Fargo's Charles Scharf, Goldman Sachs' David Solomon, Morgan Stanley's James Gorman, State Street's Ronald O'Hanley, and BNY Mellon's Robin Vince…. After years of playing defense, the CEOs are expected to be more assertive, this time backed by Republicans critical of red tape. Some moderate Democrats have also raised concerns that the Basel proposal could force banks to pull back from lending.
Supreme Court to hear case that could make it harder for Congress to tax the rich [CNN]
The case centers on a measure in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which Republicans in Congress passed in 2017. It created a one-time transition tax levied on shareholders on undistributed profits accrued between 1986 and the end of 2017 by certain foreign corporations that are majority owned by Americans…. While the justices could limit their decision to the transition tax, any ruling in favor of the Moores could inject a lot of uncertainty into the nation’s current tax code and spawn more lawsuits that seek to take down other provisions that impose levies on unrealized or undistributed income. These measures are often aimed at curbing tax avoidance.
Homebuyers are 'losing patience,' no longer on the sidelines: survey [Yahoo!]
As of October, more than a third of prospective homebuyers are no longer willing to wait for home prices and interest rates to fall to buy a home, up from 15% in April…. "We are in a very unique housing cycle where homeowners are unwilling to list their property because they are locked in on those lovely 3%, 4% mortgage rates," Lawrence Yun, National Association of Realtors chief economist, told Yahoo Finance.
Nondisclosure Agreements Get Trickier Under New SEC Scrutiny [WSJ]
Startled by [a $10 million fine against hedge fund D.E. Shaw], some companies are taking a second look at the confidentiality provisions and nondisparagement clauses in their various employment contracts. In particular, they are trying to determine whether the language might be seen as squelching whistleblower tips, say lawyers who defend companies in whistleblower cases and others representing the informants themselves.
London-based quant firm Qube is killing it this year, following up a strong 2022 [BI]
The firm plans to distribute capital to external managers as it diversifies as a multi-manager, which should bring the young manager onto the radar of allocators desperate for a fund that invests across different strategies…. With many of the biggest multi-strategy funds like Citadel and Millennium closed to new capital, there's an opportunity for up-and-coming firms like Qube to pull in fresh cash if desired.
Swiss bank Banque Pictet admits hiding $5.6 billion of Americans’ money from IRS [CNBC]
Banque Pictet, the private banking division of the 218-year-old Pictet Group, will pay about $122.9 million in restitution and penalties as part of an agreement with prosecutors…. It held clients’ account-related mail at the bank, rather than sending it to the clients in the U.S., in order to “help ensure that documents reflecting the existence of the accounts remained outside the United States and beyond the reach of U.S. tax authorities.”