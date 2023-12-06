Opening Bell: 12.6.23
FTC Investigates Exxon’s $60 Billion Deal for Pioneer [WSJ]
The Federal Trade Commission has sought additional information from the companies about the deal, a step it takes when reviewing whether a merger could be anticompetitive under U.S. law, Pioneer disclosed in a filing Tuesday…. Some oil executives and deal makers had anticipated a recent series of acquisitions would draw federal antitrust scrutiny. But antitrust regulators have rarely taken measures to thwart deals involving oil producers, often taking the view that their products compete globally.
Bank of America CEO Moynihan Says Economy Slowing But Outlook Still Positive [Bloomberg]
With the Federal Reserve fighting inflation by raising interest rates, “we got to be careful we don’t win it by too much right now,” Moynihan said…. Moynihan also said Bank of America’s sales and trading unit is on track to be up in the low single digits in the final three months of the year. The team, led by Jimmy DeMare, is on track for “probably the best fourth quarter we’ve ever had,” he said.
Justices Seem Skeptical of Challenge to Trump-Era Tax Provision [NYT]
“I don’t fault the parties for shooting for the stars,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor said about halfway through more than two hours of dense, highly technical arguments. “I guess the tenor of the questions is that nobody’s happy with anybody’s definition of anything, OK?”
SEC Head Warns Against ‘AI Washing,’ the High-Tech Version of ‘Greenwashing’ [WSJ]
Gensler said Tuesday that securities laws bar phony claims and require companies to give “full, fair and truthful” disclosures.
Bitcoin Mining Used More Water Than New York City Last Year [WSJ]
Estimates vary, but the annual footprint is projected to surpass 591 billion gallons of water this year…. “We are struggling with water shortages around the world, so having another demand is not something that we would welcome right now,” said Kaveh Madani, director of the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health in Hamilton, Ontario.
Two N95 Companies Shut Down, as an Era Ends [NYT]
Both Project N95 and Mask-C were purveyors of the top-of-the-line N95 and KN95 masks…. Despite the decline in mask use, and the closing of manufacturers, doctors still see value in wearing masks in crowded indoor spaces, particularly for older people and those with health problems. “Masks work, period,” Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, a Stanford Medicine professor….